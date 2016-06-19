Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 7:13 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Young Santa Barbara Hiker Treated After Suffering Heat Exhaustion in Rattlesnake Canyon

Crews respond to Skofield Park area to rescue 14-year-old boy who became overexerted while hiking with father

A 14-year-old boy who suffered heat exhaustion while hiking on the Rattlesnake Trail in Mission Canyon is carried to safety Saturday.
A 14-year-old boy who suffered heat exhaustion while hiking on the Rattlesnake Trail in Mission Canyon is carried to safety Saturday. (Santa Barbara County Search and Rescue Team photo)
By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | updated logo | June 19, 2016 | 12:18 p.m.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department is reminding everyone to take extra precautions while outdoors after a 14-year-old boy suffered heat exhaustion while hiking Saturday near Skofield Park in Mission Canyon.

The teen started the hike with his father, but had run up the trail alone and became overexerted, according to sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover.

She said sheriff’s dispatchers received a 9-1-1 call about the incident from an off-duty nurse hiking on Rattlesnake Trail just before noon.

Members of the sheriff’s Search and Rescue Team responded, along with firefighters from the countyMontecito and Santa Barbara fire departments, and U.S. Forest Service personnel. The combined fire agencies started first aid to treat and cool down the victim until paramedics arrived.

After evaluating the boy’s medical condition, Hoover said, the rescuers decided to place him on a medical stretcher and wheel him down the trail.

The boy was carried out and, after evaluation from medical personnel, was released to his father, Hoover said.  

The Sheriff's Department encourages hikers to drink plenty of water and take frequent rest breaks in the shade to cool down as high temperatures are expected this week.

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

