Young Santa Maria Pianists Place in State Competition

Three Santa Maria pianists placed in the state competition for the California Association of Professional Music Teachers (Capmt) this past weekend.

Suri Kim, 9, won first place in the contemporary music competition in her age group; Avah Girges, 9 won second place in the honors competition in her age group; and Sarah Girges, 12, won third place in the honors competition in her age group.

Capmt is the state affiliate of Music Teachers National Association (MTNA). These are the major professional organizations for music teachers in the USA, including at the collegiate level.

There are nine districts in California, and each district holds a competition sometime in February-April when one student is selected from each age category. These students are invited to compete at the state level.

Along with the three students who were selected, was Daniel Ha, who also won district but chose not to compete at state level.

The Central Coast Music Teachers Association (CCMTA) has a web site where local events are announced. It is also a resource for local teachers: http://www.centralcoastmusic.org/.

— Lynne Garrett for Central Coast Music Teachers Association.