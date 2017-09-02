Young SBCC Football Team Takes Lumps Against No. 5 Ventura, 44-6

Football

Vaqueros use 4 quarterbacks but come up short in red-zone opportunities

SBCC looked great in its new, all-red uniforms, but the Vaqueros were left red-faced by their misplays in the red zone against state fifth-ranked Ventura and suffered a 44-6 loss in the football season opener for both teams on Saturday at La Playa Stadium.

The Vaqueros’ inability to make plays when they had the ball inside the 20 changed the complexion of the game. Down 7-0 in the first quarter, SBCC responded with a long drive to the Ventura 4. Freshman quarterback Jerry Hickson fumbled a snap and lost a yard on second and goal, and fumbled the snap again on third down.

SBCC kicker Alfredo Maya then missed a 22-yard field goal.

“We just have some young guys,” SBCC coach Craig Moropoulos said. “I got to do a better job of coaching them up on what to do in those situations — basically, not try to do too much.

“In the red zone, you got to make sure you can do what you do. You don’t try to do anything real, real tricky.

Moropoulos was encouraged by the scoring chances his team created, though.

“I’m not down, I’m encouraged because of what we did,” he said. “When you’re in the red zone, you got to punch it in. When you don’t score, everybody starts wondering, ‘Oh my gosh, what happened?’ instead of, ‘We put it in, let’s keep going.’”

Given momentum, Ventura drove 80 yards and scored on a 2-yard run by starting quarterback Ricky Town and PAT by Cooper Garcia.

So, instead of it being a tie score, the Vaqueros found themselves behind 14-0 with 47 seconds left in the first quarter. The Pirates scored their first TD on a 72-yard punt return by Alvin Pacheco.

Ventura’s defense broke up a Hickson screen pass on SBCC’s next possession and Jarryl Taylor of the Pirates intercepted at their 33. They proceeded to march to the Vaqueros’ 2, where SBCC’s defense and a five-yard penalty on fourth and one stopped the drive. Garcia booted a 25-yard field goal for a 17-0 lead at the 9:50 mark of the second quarter.

When Ventura got the ball back, former Camarillo High star Jake Constantine took over for Town, who was a star at St. Bonaventure and went to USC and Arkansas before coming back to Ventura. Constantine, who led Camarillo to a CIF title in 2015, guided the Pirates 54 yards in three plays. Running back Thomas Duckett capped the drive with a 3-yard TD for a 24-0 advantage.

“They do a good job,” Moropoulos said of Ventura’s quarterbacks. “And (the Pirates) are ranked high for a reason. They’re talented.”

Moropoulos, who had six quarterbacks competing in training camp, used four in the opener. Hickson, Joshua Evans, Jeremiah Nicholson and Bradley Kleven all saw action. Nicholson left the game early in the fourth quarter with a knee injury.

“They got some lumps today, but we’re going to learn from it,” Moropoulos said. “They’re all very, very talented and we’re going to work with them.”

It’s all about learning. SBCC returned only seven starters from last year’s squad that went 7-4 and went to a bowl game.

“We knew we had some learning to do and that’s what we’re going to do,” Moropoulos said. “That’s why you film games and that’s why you play tough teams, so you can learn and guys can see what needs to be done.”

Garcia kicked a 33-yard field goal and Constantine ran an 8-yard keeper for a touchdown to put the Pirates up 34-0 before halftime.

SBCC linebacker Lucas Olgiati gave the Vaqueros life at the start of the second half, recovering a fumble and running it back 52 yards to the Ventura 15.

Hickson, with the help of a Ventura penalty, moved the team to the Pirates’ 2. But the Vaqueros again fell apart in the red zone, fumbling on first down, getting called for intentional grounding on second, and then throwing a ball that was intercepted by Jaylen Watson in the left flat and returned 86 yards to the end zone. A Ventura penalty at the 50 moved the ball back to the 40.

Town returned at quarterback and engineered a 60-yard drive that ended in a 42-yard field goal by Garcia for a 37-0 lead with 5:50 left in the third quarter.

Town and Constantine, working behind a huge offensive line, led Ventura to 496 yards in total offense. They combined for 14 completions on 23 attempts for 179 yards. Duckett led the rushing attack with 145 yards on 17 carries.

“They were the better team today, they were very good,” Moropoulos said.

SBCC had 200 yards in total offense. Hickson was 6 of 11 for 59 yards and two interceptions. Kleven, the fourth quarterback used, was 4-7 for 44 yards and led the Vaqueros to their only score, an 8-yard pass to Seth Fletscher with 2:12 left in the game.

“Brad’s got a very strong arm and is a very poised kid,” Moropoulos said. “Unfortunately, with Jeremiah Nicholson getting hurt, and we don’t know how bad, Brad stepped right in there and placed and threw the ball in the right spots and did a good job.”

Running back Manny Nwosu was held to 46 yards rushing.

There were some defensive highlights for the Vaqueros. Terrell Jennings recovered a fumbled punt, Russell Enholm blocked a 32-yard field goal attempt and Oligiati had an interception.

“Defensively, our guys were out there a long time,” Moropoulos noted. “Russ Enholm, Houston Little, some of our linebackers and D-lineman, they played hard, they created some turnovers and got a couple of picks.

“That’s big, that’s something to build on, and that’s what’s key at this point right now.”

SBCC’s next game is Saturday at West Los Angeles College in Culver City.

