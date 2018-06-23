Young SBCC Football Team Will Get Tested Early

Football

SBCC is going with a record-setting gunslinger from western New York to quarterback its football team in the season opener against Ventura on Saturday.

Jerry Hickson, who passed for 7,610 yards and 78 touchdowns in four seasons at St. Francis High in Buffalo, won the starting job in a very competitive battle with five other candidates.

“Quarterback play is not just throwing and running,” longtime SBCC coach Craig Moropoulos, a former college quarterback, said. “Jerry has grasped the entire offense and manages the game well. We have not played a game yet, but, in practice, he has showed that.”

Hickson guided his high school team to a league championship in 2015 and an appearance in the state Catholic Schools Association final. He set six school records in his prep career.

Hickson will be backed up by some talented signal-callers, including two local products: Jeremiah Nicholson of Santa Barbara High and Kellen Roberts of Dos Pueblos.

SBCC learned last season that a team can’t have enough quarterbacks as it lost two of them to injuries.

“One of our main goals was to build the depth at that position,” said Moropoulos.

Even with the injuries, SBCC went 7-4 and earned a bowl berth last season.

The Vaqueros return 30 players from that squad, including five starters on offense: running backs Demetrius Vinson (557 yards, 6.9 avg., 7 TDs), former DP standout Manny Nwosu (665 yards, 7.1 avg., 6 TDs), receiver Jeremiah Wright, center Wyatt Gardner and tackle Aaron Jackobs. The defense returns Armando Meza-Casillas (6-1, 330), who switches from the offensive line, and defensive back Russell Enholm of Santa Barbara High.

Nwosu (6-0, 220) has bulked to play college football, and Moropoulos is looking for him to have a big year.

“Manny has worked very hard at the physical part of preparing, and I feel is ready to continue where he left off last season.”

The Vaqueros had a potent running game last season, setting records for yards (2,307) and touchdowns (33).

“We have some quality running backs and we’re fairly deep in the offensive line,” said Moropoulos. “I’m encouraged by how hard the O-line is working and their strong attitude.”

Julian Blain (6-1, 210) and Jeremiah Wright (5-9, 165) lead an inexperienced receiving corps.

The Vaqueros have lots of newcomers on defense.

Mason Hoose, a 6-2, 230-pound freshman linebacker from Buffalo, figures to make an immediate impact. Hoose's Canisius High squad beat Hickson’s team in the New York Catholic state semifinals and went on to win the championship over Cardinal Hayes from the Bronx. He had 144 tackles in his senior year.

“We’re going to be really young on defense, but our linebacker corps is fairly deep.”

Moropoulos says his team is comparable to last year’s, “but we just don’t have the experience we had last season. They are learning fast and are a strong character group.”

The Vaqueros will grow up fast as they open the season against Ventura, the No. 5 ranked team in the state, on Saturday at La Playa Stadium. The Pirates are quarterbacked by former St. Bonaventure star Ricky Town, who was at USC and Arkansas before coming home to Ventura to reignite his career.

The other home games are Sept. 23 vs. Compton at 4 p.m.; Oct. 14 vs. county rival Hancock in the American Pacific League opener at 1 p.m.; Oct. 21 vs. Antelope Valley at 1 p.m. and Nov. 4 vs. L.A. Pierce at 1 p.m.

“We want to compete for the conference championship, that’s the No. 1 goal,” said Moropoulos. “I like this group a lot, we’re pretty fast and athletic. They’re working hard, they’re eager to learn and that’s always positive.”

All SBCC games can be heard on 1290 AM, with John Martony calling the action. Martony is celebrating his 30th year doing Vaquero football. The home games will be live-streamed ats https://portal.stretchinternet.com/sbcc/