Young Speakers to Address School Violence at Lompoc-Vandenberg Branch of AAUW Event

The Lompoc-Vandenberg Branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) invites the community to its 2nd Annual Speech Trek competition, 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 8, at City Hall Council Chambers.

A dozen students have indicated their intent to speak on one of the most important problems facing all students and families today — violence in schools.

It was almost a year ago, Feb. 14, 2018, that the students of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., experienced the horror of having an active shooter on campus.

Even with the trauma of that day still fresh, the students seized a moment for change. They created March For Our Lives and launched a national movement.

AAUW works to guarantee equality, individual rights, and social justice in a diverse society. AAUW advocates many issues — including freedom from violence, fear of violence and hate crimes — in homes, schools, workplaces and communities.

The CA Speech Trek Program recognized that, unfortunately, American students are not free from violence.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., pointed out that: “Since Sandy Hook (Dec. 14, 2012), around 250 schools have experienced a shooting. That’s an average of around 50 a year, or one school shooting a week,” she said.

“It’s astonishing that so many schools and so many children have suffered. Active shooter drills shouldn’t be a way of life for our children, but sadly, they are,” she said.

The topic chosen by AAUW this year is: How Can We Eliminate Violence Aimed At Our Schools? What actions can we take to prevent another tragedy from taking place?

Students throughout California will be looking into the research, incidents, and possible solutions, and be bringing forward their ideas to address this dangerous problem in our society.

Community memebers are invited to join the AAUW in learning what local students have to say and offer in the face of this issue. The first place winner’s speech will be entered in the state competition.

Last year’s local winner of the Speech Trek, Erin McCallon, of Lompoc High School, went on to win fourth place in the state competition and delivered a passionate speech at the Lompoc March for Our Lives Rally in March.

There will be a reception with refreshments after the contest, so the public can meet and talk to the students. For more information contact, Pam Buchanan, Speech Trek chairperson, at [email protected]

— Pamela Buchanan for AAUW Lompoc-Vandenberg Inc. Branch.