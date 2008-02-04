Monday, June 18 , 2018, 11:58 am | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Young Talent Looks Like a Net Gain at Westmont

Development of freshmen will be key to Warriors' hopes on tennis courts.

By Ron Smith | February 4, 2008 | 6:50 p.m.

Westmont’s men’s tennis team may be young — seven of the 12 team members are freshman and two are sophomores, leaving just three upperclassmen, a junior and two seniors — but it’s brimming with potential.

"This is a very new team with only three returning starters," head coach Chris Elwood said. "From a coaching perspective, it is our goal to develop the freshmen and help them get on top of the game."

As Elwood and assistant coach Dave Rubio pursue that goal, they’ll look to the returning players for assistance.

"I am looking to the veterans for leadership — something which they really displayed in the fall," Elwood said. "The returnees are intense and great players. If they can lead the team it will really make a difference."

Senior team captain Kyle Godfrey said the Warriors are well on their way.

"As a team, we want to practice with discipline, act with purpose, and play with passion," Godfrey said. "If we commit ourselves to excellence in the areas we can control, our success will take care of itself."

The only four-year player on the squad, Godfrey will play at No. 1 singles. Over the past three years, he has compiled a record of 26-29 playing at Nos. 2, 3 and 4. His doubles record at Nos. 1 and 2 is 28-25.

"The dominate side of his game has to do with power," Elwood said. "He has a great serve-forehand combination. He has worked very hard the past eight months on his backhand. Having the backhand as a steady piece in his arsenal will open up more shots for him on the forehand side."

Freshman Aaron Cooke is slated for the No. 2 singles position.

"Aaron is a great addition to our program," Elwood said. "He has a mature game in the sense that he doesn’t make a lot of unforced errors. Aaron is a steady baseliner and has a good serve. We are working hard on developing his transition game."

Competing for No. 3 and 4 spots are junior Arthur Kalayjian and freshman Kent Stormans. Kalayjian posted a 7-5 singles record in his sophomore year while playing at Nos. 4, 5 and 6. He also boasts a 9-6 doubles record last season playing at Nos. 2 and 3.

Four Warriors will compete for the Nos. 5 and 6 positions — senior Ryan Shultz, sophomore Ryley Schultz and freshmen Chris Hill and Martin Park. A transfer from Bakersfield Community College for his junior year, Shultz posted a 6-5 singles record playing Nos. 5 and 6. His doubles record was 3-9 at Nos. 1 and 2. Schultz saw limited time in his freshman year, posting a singles record of 1-3 and a doubles record of 3-3.

Also returning to the team is junior Cody King, who has been used in a limited role. King was 3-0 in singles last season and 2-0 in doubles. Three more newcomers round out the team — Trent Fowler, Matt Minkus and Nick Tomic.

In addition to eight Golden State Athletic Conference matches, the Warriors have scheduled 10 nonconference dual matches, including Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, Cal Lutheran, Claremont-Mudd-Scripps and Cal Poly Pomona on the road. Home nonconference opponents include Roger Williams (R.I.), Redlands and Chapman.

GSAC play begins Monday when the Warriors travel to Costa Mesa to take on Vanguard. Westmont also will travel to California Baptist, Hope International and Fresno Pacific. The Warriors will host Azusa Pacific, Biola, Concordia and Point Loma Nazarene at the Abbott Tennis courts this year.

As always, the GSAC will provide top-notch competition. In the final 2007 rankings, five GSAC teams were ranked and four were in the top 10.

Westmont hopes to return to postseason play in May. The NAIA Region II Tournament will be held May 2-3 at Fresno Pacific and the NAIA National Tournament is scheduled for May 12-16 in Mobile, Ala. Westmont can earn a berth in the national championship by either winning the regional tournament or by receiving an at-large bid that is based on the final NAIA national ranking.

Ron Smith is Westmont College‘s sports information director.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 