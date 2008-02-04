Young Talent Looks Like a Net Gain at Westmont

Westmont’s men’s tennis team may be young — seven of the 12 team members are freshman and two are sophomores, leaving just three upperclassmen, a junior and two seniors — but it’s brimming with potential.

"This is a very new team with only three returning starters," head coach Chris Elwood said. "From a coaching perspective, it is our goal to develop the freshmen and help them get on top of the game."

As Elwood and assistant coach Dave Rubio pursue that goal, they’ll look to the returning players for assistance.

"I am looking to the veterans for leadership — something which they really displayed in the fall," Elwood said. "The returnees are intense and great players. If they can lead the team it will really make a difference."

Senior team captain Kyle Godfrey said the Warriors are well on their way.

"As a team, we want to practice with discipline, act with purpose, and play with passion," Godfrey said. "If we commit ourselves to excellence in the areas we can control, our success will take care of itself."

The only four-year player on the squad, Godfrey will play at No. 1 singles. Over the past three years, he has compiled a record of 26-29 playing at Nos. 2, 3 and 4. His doubles record at Nos. 1 and 2 is 28-25.

"The dominate side of his game has to do with power," Elwood said. "He has a great serve-forehand combination. He has worked very hard the past eight months on his backhand. Having the backhand as a steady piece in his arsenal will open up more shots for him on the forehand side."

Freshman Aaron Cooke is slated for the No. 2 singles position.

"Aaron is a great addition to our program," Elwood said. "He has a mature game in the sense that he doesn’t make a lot of unforced errors. Aaron is a steady baseliner and has a good serve. We are working hard on developing his transition game."

Competing for No. 3 and 4 spots are junior Arthur Kalayjian and freshman Kent Stormans. Kalayjian posted a 7-5 singles record in his sophomore year while playing at Nos. 4, 5 and 6. He also boasts a 9-6 doubles record last season playing at Nos. 2 and 3.

Four Warriors will compete for the Nos. 5 and 6 positions — senior Ryan Shultz, sophomore Ryley Schultz and freshmen Chris Hill and Martin Park. A transfer from Bakersfield Community College for his junior year, Shultz posted a 6-5 singles record playing Nos. 5 and 6. His doubles record was 3-9 at Nos. 1 and 2. Schultz saw limited time in his freshman year, posting a singles record of 1-3 and a doubles record of 3-3.

Also returning to the team is junior Cody King, who has been used in a limited role. King was 3-0 in singles last season and 2-0 in doubles. Three more newcomers round out the team — Trent Fowler, Matt Minkus and Nick Tomic.

In addition to eight Golden State Athletic Conference matches, the Warriors have scheduled 10 nonconference dual matches, including Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, Cal Lutheran, Claremont-Mudd-Scripps and Cal Poly Pomona on the road. Home nonconference opponents include Roger Williams (R.I.), Redlands and Chapman.

GSAC play begins Monday when the Warriors travel to Costa Mesa to take on Vanguard. Westmont also will travel to California Baptist, Hope International and Fresno Pacific. The Warriors will host Azusa Pacific, Biola, Concordia and Point Loma Nazarene at the Abbott Tennis courts this year.

As always, the GSAC will provide top-notch competition. In the final 2007 rankings, five GSAC teams were ranked and four were in the top 10.

Westmont hopes to return to postseason play in May. The NAIA Region II Tournament will be held May 2-3 at Fresno Pacific and the NAIA National Tournament is scheduled for May 12-16 in Mobile, Ala. Westmont can earn a berth in the national championship by either winning the regional tournament or by receiving an at-large bid that is based on the final NAIA national ranking.

Ron Smith is Westmont College‘s sports information director.