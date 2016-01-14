Young-Tyng Combination Works Well for Owls

Boys Soccer

Freshman Dylan Young scored two goals and sophomore Ethan Tyng dished out two assists, leading the Laguna Blanca boys soccer team to a 4-2 win at Coast Union in Cambria on Thursday.

The Owls jumped out to a 3-0 lead after just 12 minutes.

Hector Lugan scored on a left-foot volley of a long throw from Philip Fauntleroy that was deflected by Tyng at the five-minute mark. Young then‎ scored his first goal, finishing a cross from from Javi Abrego at the 10th minute. Tyng made it 3-0 with a header of another long throw from Fauntleroy.

Coast Union fought back and scored two goals inside 15 minutes of the second half.

The Owls regrouped and Young stunned Coast Union with a right-footed shot into the top right corner. Tyng set up Young with a through pass.

