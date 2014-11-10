Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 4:35 am | A Few Clouds 58º

 
 
 
 

Young Wigglo Pet Entrepreneur Giving Back to Unity Shoppe, Humane Society

By Leon Lewandowski | November 10, 2014 | 7:52 a.m.


Sixth-grader Maya Grace Lewandowski will be raising funds for the Santa Barbara Humane Society and making donations to the Unity Shoppe the week before Thanksgiving via the business she started two years ago, as her way of giving back during the holidays or “Thanks-Giving-Back.”

When Lewandowski was 8 years old, she decided to combine her passions for animals and art into a business she called Wigglo Pets. Wigglo Pets are interactive toys that respond to their owner’s touch without the use of buttons, screens or batteries.

Since starting her business, the young CEO has sold more than 1,400 of her handmade creations locally and through the Internet on five continents.

From day one, Lewandowski has donated a portion of the proceeds of her sales to the Santa Barbara Humane Society because, the Hollister School sixth-grader says, “I want to help them help more animals.”

She has raised more than $2,000 for the organization already, and each holiday season, she also has donated 25 of her toys to the Unity Shoppe, stating, “I want kids to be able to have pets during the holidays.”

On Nov. 22, Lewandowski and Bennett’s Educational Materials are teaming up for a second time for a family-friendly event called “Wigglo Day.” The event was a huge hit in the spring of this year, and Lewandowski is hoping for another success.

Wigglo
Families will be able to meet Lewandowski, have their faces painted, enter contests, participate in a scavenger hunt, enjoy arts and crafts, learn tricks at the Wigglo stunt station, as well as sample delicious edibles from Nibble It Sweet Treats and a lot more Wigglo-inspired activities, all for free, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 22.

Lewandowski’s hoping for a huge turnout and some sales so she will be able to donate more for pets in need.

Lewandowski will also be heading to the Unity Shoppe the day before to make her annual donation of 25 of her creations to kids and families in need.

“I love getting to be a part of an organization in our community that helps so many families,” she said.

To learn more about Bennett’s Wigglo Day, call the store at 805.964.8998 or visit its website by clicking here. Make sure to come down for this family-friendly event Nov. 22 at Bennett’s at 5130 Hollister Ave. in Santa Barbara.

To learn more about Wigglo Pets, go to its Facebook page by clicking here.

 

