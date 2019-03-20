Young Writers Camp Encourages Students to Experience Writing For Enjoyment and Personal Expression

Posted on March 20, 2019 | 12:17 p.m.

Source: Collin Nathanson | Special to Noozhawk

To give parents the tools to help make informed decisions about Summer Camps for their kids in Santa Barbara, Noozhawk has conducted a series of interviews with representatives of local programs for this year’s Summer Camp Guide.

In this interview, Noozhawk sat down with Nicole Wald, Director of South Coast Writting Project, to learn more about their summer camps here in Santa Barbara.

South Coast Writing Project

Question: What is the name of your Summer Camp or Program and what is its mission?

Answer: SCWriP’s Young Writers Camp offers children of all writing levels an opportunity to grow and be inspired within a supportive community of peers led by highly qualified, credentialed teachers and writers.

Q: Describe the activities involved in your camp or program.

A: Each day, young writers engage in crafting a variety of writing forms, such as poems, autobiographical sketches, short stories and nature observations, and thus become familiar with the writing process. Some camps, like the high school Playwriting Workshop, hone in on a specific writing genre, while our Digital Writing camps incorporate online media such as blogs, video, and design programs. In every scenario, campers develop a writing community, supporting each other through feedback and collaboration. Each camper chooses one or more pieces of writing for publication in the camp anthology. During graduation on the last day of camp, campers read (and in some cases perform) their work in front of an audience of family and friends.

Q: What is the age range for children in your camp or program?

A: Students entering grades 3-12 can take part in Creative Writing at both CLU and UCSB. As well as students entering grades 7-12 can also opt to take part in Creative Writing in Digital Spaces at UCSB.

Q: How many years has the camp been running? Do you get a lot of return campers?

A: Young Writers Camp began in 1993 as a way for the Fellows of the South Coast Writing Project (SCWriP) at UCSB to refine their writing instruction outside of the traditional classroom through work with students and collaboration with other teachers. We were also inspired by a desire to develop communities of writers at all ages. The majority of our campers return each summer, and the bulk of our new campers come from referrals from past campers.

Q: What goals do you have for kids participating in your camp or program?

A: We in Young Writers Camp believe that young people can learn about themselves, others, and their world through the wonder of written words. We want to elicit from them the words that are within. We want them to weigh words and play with words and to be risk takers in their writing. To facilitate such writing, we follow three basic tenets stemming from current research and modeled on the summer institute of the South Coast Writing Project at UCSB.

Our first tenet is that writing is a process, a dynamic cognitive function that requires time and progression. We believe that prewriting stimuli prepare the writer to enter this process. The young author then creates a concrete expression of his or her thoughts and feelings in rough draft form. Responses from teachers, parents, and other young authors give the writer valuable feedback. Now the writer can evaluate what he or she has written to determine how to be more precise, clear, and engaging. The writer then can address grammar and usage, heading toward publication. The recursive nature of the writing process in a supportive community inspires campers to move their compositions forward with growing skill and confidence.

Our second tenet is that the environment for writing should be stimulating and enjoyable. Camp teachers provide a diverse variety of prewriting experience that include literature, art, field trips, professional writers, storytellers, artists, musicians, and local craftspeople. These stimulating activities lead our young writers to craft their own unique written responses. Because the staff of Young Writers Camp believes strongly that positive responses to writing encourage more and better writing, praise and encouragement are central to our program.

Our third tenet is that every young person is a writer. Within each camper lie ideas, feelings, dreams, and a unique cultural perspective. We want campers to express these images in many modes of writing that include journal entries, poems, stories, autobiographical sketches, and other genres. At our graduation, each camper shares published pieces and acknowledges the rewards of being part of a community of writers.

Q: What makes your camp or program unique?

A: We are the only camp in this region designed for students who love to write. Unlike other camps, ours are led exclusively by highly qualified, credentialed teachers. In many cases, these teachers are also published authors, poets, and/or leaders at their school sites. Because each group of 20-30 students is led by a team of two teachers, children receive large amounts of personalized support. Since we are a camp environment, we also provide an opportunity for students to experience writing for enjoyment, personal expression, and fun versus the required writing of school.

Q: How do you hire staff for your camp and when hired, is there a training that they have to complete before the camp begins?

A: Every group of 20-25 students is co-taught by two teachers who have participated in the intensive month-long SCWriP Summer Institute in Composition and Critical Literacy, deepening their understanding of the art of teaching writing while also honing their own writing skills. The level of instruction across all camps is high caliber. Multiple teachers across the camps have been awarded Teacher of the Year and other high distinctions in their schools or districts. Often camps have teachers who are themselves published authors.

Q: What is the best part, in your opinion, about your camp or program?.

A: Students walk away from camp with the sense that "I am a writer." This carries through into their work at school and into how they approach assignments. They come to understand that writing can be a tool that they apply in different ways in different parts of their life, and become confident in knowing when and how to apply various types of writing.

Amada Irma Perez – an acclaimed local author and educator who often teaches and presents for the camps – shares, “The magic of camp is most apparent at the end, when kids who were barely writing a paragraph at the start are turning out multiple pages. The kids begin to view themselves as writers, and walk away more confident in their writing skills and ability.”

Q: In what ways is your camp or program educational?

A: Education is at the core of our camp. Children learn a variety of writing genres, practice how to give and receive feedback from peers and instructors in writers workshops, and discover ways to extend their writing abilities to the next level. More importantly, they learn how to use writing in ways that are important to them personally. When they go back to the classroom, they are able to apply the learning from the summer to the more demanding tasks of school assignments.

At school, writing is often taught from a grammatical perspective. Students learn the rules that govern writing, the forms of essays, and get graded on how well they have followed the rules. Occasionally, if they are lucky, they have an opportunity to write for enjoyment. At camp, we reverse that model. We start with writing as a creative, enjoyable way to express yourself and share the limitless stories we each have inside of us. We break away from the confines of a classroom, explore nature, exhibits, museums, and other places that spark creativity and introduce a wide range of guest speakers. While the teachers support students in learning new forms and structures of writing, as well as by having students learn how to effectively participate in peer-to-peer writer’s workshops, the emphasis is on fostering a love of writing. Our goal is for each child to walk away thinking “I am a writer,” and to understand how to participate in a community of writers.

Q: What is the price range of your camp and do you offer scholarships?

A: Tuition is $355 through April 30, $375 May 1-May 30, and $400 after June 1. Scholarships are available, as well as a discount for siblings.

Click here for more information about South Coast Writing Project Camps, or call 805.893.5899.