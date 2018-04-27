Young Writers Camp Setting Up Tent at Girls Inc. Carpinteria

The Young Writers Camp, a nonprofit program of the South Coast Writing Project at UCSB, has announced plans to again expand its reach in 2018 with new and continued services, including its first Carpinteria program at Girls Inc of Carpinteria for grades 4-9,

Other workshops are: Digital Writing camp at UCSB, for grades 7-9, Creative Writing at UCSB for grades 3-9, and a program at Cal Lutheran University for grades 3-9

“Opening up a camp in Carpinteria allows us to serve a new portion of the county, which we hope will include not only Carpinteria, but possibly children in Montecito, Summerland, Southern Santa Barbara, and those who commute south for work," said Nicole Wald, Young Writers Camp director.

"As with all our camps, the teachers are some of the best in the profession, and we're so thrilled to bring their talents to help develop a new community of writers,” she said.

The Carpinteria team will be led by Kristin Storey and Michelle Detorie.

Storey is a 28-year teaching veteran who became a SCWriP Fellow in 2004. She has taught at more than a dozen of SCWriP's writing camps.

She has been honored with the California Legislature Award for Academic Excellence, the Oxnard Chamber of Commerce Teacher Award, and the AVID California Teacher Advocacy Award.

Detorie is an affiliate faculty member in the Antioch MFA program and director of the Communications Lab at Santa Barbara City College. She has numerous fiction and poetry publications to her name.

She has won a National Endowment for the Arts literature fellowship, and a 2010 direct-to-artist grant from the Santa Barbara Arts Collaborative for her public art project, The Poetry Booth.

“We are so proud to partner with the South Coast Writing Project as a host agency for this new expansion," said Jessica Wetzel, program director for Girls Inc. of Carpinteria.

"Their approach to writing allows young people to recognize that they have unique and powerful stories to tell, ultimately giving them skills to communicate confidently in academic settings and beyond,” Wetzel said.

Now in its 28th year, a typical day of Young Writers Camp includes journal writing and structured writing workshops, including time for peer mentor groups. This is designed to lead to a deeper understanding of the writing process and what it means to be a part of a writing community.

In Creative Writing camps, students engage in a broad spectrum of fiction and nonfiction genres, from poetry to narrative, and expository to memoir.

In Creative Writing in Digital Spaces, the same broad spectrum is supplemented by writing experiences unique to the digital world such as blogs, videos, and other multimedia applications.

Also common to camps are a range of arts, walking field trips, and guest speakers who may be authors, journalists, poets, or community experts. These provide a rich set of experiences from which to write.

On the final day of camp, families are welcomed for a potluck celebration where writers read their published work from a camp anthology.

The camps are loosely modeled on practices the teachers have engaged in themselves. Each group of 20-25 students is co-taught by two teachers who have participated in the month-long SCWriP Summer Institute.

As typified by Storey and Detorie, many of the teachers are published authors and poets, and multiple teachers across the camps have been Teacher of the Year for their schools or districts, and lead other programs at their schools.

“The magic of camp is most apparent at the end, when kids who were barely writing a paragraph at the start are turning out multiple pages,” said Amada Irma Perez, a long-time teacher and award-winning children’s book writer.

“The kids begin to view themselves as writers, and walk away more confident in their writing skills and ability,” Perez said.

An early bird registration rate of $325 is available through April 30 for CLU and UCSB camps. In recognition of the impact disasters have had, the early bird for Girls Inc of Carpinteria will extend to May 15. Sibling discounts, scholarships, and school group discounts are available.

All skill levels are welcome, with the main prerequisite being a love of writing, or at minimum an openness to learning about writing.

A new online application process is in place through June 28 that allows credit card payments. Register for all camps at scwripyoungwriters.wordpress.com.

For more information or help with registration, call Young Writers Camp, 893-5899 or email [email protected]

Camp schedules and locations listed below. All grades are for students entering that grade in the 2017-18 school year:

UCSB:

Creative Writing (grades 3-9) 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, July 9-20

Creative Writing in Digital Spaces (grades 7-9) 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, July 9-20

Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks:

Creative Writing (grades 3-9), 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, July 9-20



Girls Inc. of Carpinteria:

Creative Writing (grades 4-9), 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, July 16-27.

— Nicole Wald for SCWriP Young Writers Camp.