Younger Players Get Chance to Shine in San Marcos Sweep of Cabrillo

San Marcos was able to use several younger players in a 25-16, 25-7, 25-16 volleyball sweep over Cabrillo on Tuesday night.
The Royals improve to 10-2 overall and 2-0 in Channel League.
“We had a chance to get some of our younger players more court-time minutes tonight, and our future looks very bright with Royals Boys Volleyball," said coach Roger Kuntz. “We were able to look at some plays we are working on and improve our serving and blocking.
“Josh Willbanks and Will Pace are important in our plans and they played well tonight. Toby Still moved to setter and shared the duties with Ryan Feller."
The Royals will travel to Santa Ynez on Thursday in their next Channel League contest before playing in the DP Invitational on Saturday at UCSB.