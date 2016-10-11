Younger Players Shine in Santa Barbara Win Over Buena

Water Polo

Jacob Castillo scored four goals, and Santa Barbara High completed the first round of Channel League water polo play unbeaten after an 11-6 win over Buena on Tuesday.

The Dons played several of their reserves in the game. Freshman goalie Hunter Bronwell made his varsity debut and recorded 6 saves and 2 assists. Freshman Adam Coffin had 6 steals and 3 assists to go with a goal. Adam Kubini, another freshman, had a goal an assist and 4 steals. RJ Goligoski was the second leading scorer with 2 goals.

Santa Barbara improves to 13-4 on the season and 4-0 in league. The Dons travel to Carmel for a game on Thursday before beginning play in the North-South Invitational.

