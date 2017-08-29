Youngsters Get Job Done in Laguna Blanca Sweep

Girls Volleyball

Laguna Blanca's younger players made lots of contributions in a girls volleyball sweep of Villanova Prep on Tuesday, 25-19, 25-13, 15-13.

Senior Caylin Zimmerman led the Owls (2-0) with 10 kills.

Macy Christal had a strong serving run in third set to help close out the match. She finished with six aces. Sisters Margaux and Audrey Murphy both contributed in the front and back row.

"It was nice to see some of our younger players step in and contribute," said Laguna assistant Kat Niksto.

The Owls play at Campbell Hall on Thursday. ​

