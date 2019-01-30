Youngsters Lead Santa Barbara Girls Water Polo to 500th Win in Program History

Water Polo

Santa Barbara High girls water polo coach Mark Walsh turned his freshmen and sophomores loose on Cabrillo in the third-place game at the Channel League Tournament at the Lompoc Aquatic Center on Wednesday.

Freshman Sophie Johnson poured in six goals and Makenna Wright had three goals and two assists to lead the Dons to a 16-2 victory. Allie Bartholomew, another freshman, had five steals and a goal.

From the sophomore class, Bella Obada had a goal, three assists and four steals and Dela Bucy contributed a goal and three assists.

It was a milestone victory for Santa Barbara as it was the 500th in program history.

Santa Barbara (18-12) will learn its CIF playoff draw on Saturday.



