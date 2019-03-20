Youngsters Lead the Way for Santa Barbara Girls in Meet Victory Over Cabrillo

Track & Field

Santa Barbara High split its track meet with Cabrillo at Santa Ynez. The Dons won 73-62 and the girls fell 72-64.



The girls were led by a trio of freshmen: Laila Goodman was a triple winner in the 400 meters (1:03.85), 200 meters (27.97) and led off the winning 4×400 meter relay with Grace Miller, Isabelle Goebel and Clara Aviani (4:24.66) Clara Aviani also led a 1-2 finish in the girls 800 meters with Grace Miller (2:40.37-2:41.70).

Elena Everest was a double winner with personal bests in both the 1600 and 3200 meters (5:43.59, 12:41.70).

"It's fun to watch the younger kids step up and race well for us," said Dons coach Olivia Perdices.

On the boys side, Jake Knecht was a triple winner, leading a 1-2 finish with Ben Kreitzer in the 400 meters (54.27, 55.07), taking the 200 meters (23.16) and running on the 4×100 meter relay with Dakota Hill, Jacob Valenzuela and Moki Nacario (44.59).

Nacario took the long jump in 20-11. AJ Reyes was another double winner taking the 800 meters (2:05.06) and anchoring the winning 4×400 meter relay with Kreitzer, Jacob Barrios and PJ Guillen (3:43.31).

"The boys had a good day. We talked about needing to win both relays to win the meet and they got it done. We moved Jake out of his comfort zone into the 400 meters and he ran a really smooth, controlled race there," said Perdices.

The Dons will compete at the 81st Easter Relays on Saturday at La Playa Stadium.