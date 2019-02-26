Hunter May, Matt Treadway and Asher Steelman finished 1-2-3 in the 200 IM on Tuesday for San Marcos and the boys swim team opened its season with a 127-59 victory over Arroyo Grande. The Royals also went 1-2-3 in the 100 back and 100 breast.
"We got great swims in the 100 Fly by Jayden Francis at 54.74 and Asher Steelman at 57.81 for a 1-2 finish," said coach Peera Sukavivatanachai. "It was a great kick-off to our season with lots of strong swims, especially from our younger guys. I am excited for what the next few weeks have to bring."
The Royals will travel to Santa Ynez on Thursday.
Youngsters Pace San Marcos Boys to 127-59 Win in Swim Debut
