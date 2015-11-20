Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 2:47 pm | Partly Cloudy 68º

 
 
 
Your Health
A Noozhawk partnership with Cottage Health
Advice

Amid Rising Risk of Peanut Allergies, Hope Is on Horizon for Ways to Ease Reactions

Santa Barbara allergist Vincent Tubiolo acknowledges a cure remains elusive, but says desensitization research shows promise

According to Dr. Vincent Tubiolo, a Santa Barbara allergist, one in 50 elementary school-age children has some form of a peanut allergy. “We don’t know exactly why children develop allergy to nuts,” he says.
According to Dr. Vincent Tubiolo, a Santa Barbara allergist, one in 50 elementary school-age children has some form of a peanut allergy. “We don’t know exactly why children develop allergy to nuts,” he says. (Joshua Molina / Noozhawk photo)
By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | November 20, 2015 | 11:55 p.m.

With food the centerpiece of many holiday traditions, this time of year can be a stressful one for those suffering from food allergies.

Among the fastest-growing food afflictions worldwide are peanut allergies, which now affect an estimated 1 percent to 3 percent of children in most westernized nations.

Dr. Vincent Tubiolo, a Santa Barbara allergist, recently spoke with Noozhawk about the rise in peanut allergies and medical efforts to combat the serious reactions, which can be fatal in some cases.

“We don’t know exactly why children develop allergy to nuts,” he said.

In some cases, Tubiolo said, genetically predisposed individuals become exposed to peanuts during a susceptible time in their lives and their immune response causes an allergy.

One in 50 elementary school-age children has some form of a peanut allergy, and those with strong reactions can die without immediate treatment for anaphylaxis, he said.

The recommended treatment is an injectable dose of epinephrine, also known as adrenaline.

Although the immune system normally protects people from germs, in people with food allergies, the immune system mistakenly responds to food as if it were harmful, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

A 2013 CDC study determined that food allergies among children increased approximately 50 percent between 1997 and 2011, to more than 3 million.

Eight foods or food groups account for 90 percent of serious allergic reactions in the United States: milk, eggs, fish, crustacean shellfish, wheat, soy, peanuts and tree nuts.

Peanuts are technically legumes in the same family as beans, peas and lentils, while tree nuts include almonds, cashews, hazelnuts, pecans, pistachios, walnuts and other nuts.

The proteins in peanuts are similar to tree nuts, however, which means people who are allergic to peanuts typically must avoid tree nuts, as well.

According to the CDC, there is no cure for peanut or tree nut allergies.

Reactions in people with food allergies can vary widely. It all depends on the individual — and sometimes the same person can react differently at different times.

Some reactions can be very mild and involve only one system of the body, such as hives on the skin. Other reactions can be more severe, such as anaphylaxis after ingesting nuts, which can be fatal in children and some adults.

Although there is no cure for a peanut allergy, Tubiolo said new research indicates that early introduction of peanuts in young children with high risk for peanut allergy (kids who already have have eczema and are allergic to eggs) can dramatically decrease their subsequent risk of developing a peanut allergy.

A 2015 study reported in February in the New England Journal of Medicine demonstrated that high-risk infants eating a snack with peanuts prevented the allergy from developing.

Tubiolo said there is also information about how peanuts are prepared and how they may be more likely to cause allergy. Roasted peanuts are far more likely to cause allergy than boiled peanuts, which are more popular in China, for example.

Recent studies also show the possibility of desensitizing reactions by feeding children small amounts of peanuts. By gradually increasing the amount, some people can then safely eat a few peanuts, Tubiolo said.

There is no way, however, to induce tolerance, he warned.

“What this means is that once people are desensitized they must continue to eat the peanuts regularly to stay protected, otherwise they will regain their ability to react,” he said.

Studies are also currently underway testing a patch on the arm that may help people become desensitized to a peanut allergy.

However, the main way to deal with a peanut allergy is “strict avoidance,”​ Tubiolo said.

This requires careful observation of all food. Even small amounts of cross-contamination at a restaurant could be life threatening, Tubiolo said as one example.

Careful food handling is a large part of school food services. Barbara Keyani, spokeswoman for the Santa Barbara Unified School District, said food service is peanut-free on all elementary school campuses.

In junior high and high schools, almonds are included in the schools’ homemade granola.

Keyani said the district has a point-of-sale computer system in the elementary and secondary schools that has space to note individual students’ food accommodations, such as nut allergies.

When a parent notifies food service staff of a meal accommodation need, the information is added into the system.

“If a child has a food item on his/her tray that they should not have, (the point of service system) flags staff when the student goes through the checkout line, and that particular food item is removed from the child’s tray,”​ Keyani said.

“The district nurse is also notified of the information on the meal accommodation form.”

Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 

Special Reports

Heroin Rising
<p>Lizette Correa shares a moment with her 9-month-old daughter, Layla, outside their Goleta home. Correa is about to graduate from Project Recovery, a program of the Santa Barbara Council on Alcoholism & Drug Abuse, and is determined to overcome her heroin addiction — for herself and for her daughter. “I look at her and I think ‘I need to be here for her and I need to show her an example, I don’t want her to see me and learn about drugs’,” she says.</p>

In Struggle to Get Clean, and Stay That Way, Young Mother Battles Heroin Addiction

Santa Barbara County sounds alarm as opiate drug use escalates, spreads into mainstream population
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | November 8, 2015 | 11:45 p.m.
Safety Net Series
<p>Charles Condelos, a retired banker, regularly goes to the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics for his primary care and to renew his prescription for back pain medication. He says Dr. Charles Fenzi, who was treating him that day at the Westside Clinic, and Dr. Susan Lawton are some of the best people he’s ever met.</p>

Safety Net: Patchwork of Clinics Struggles to Keep Santa Barbara County Healthy

Clinics that take all comers a lifeline for low-income patients, with new health-care law about to feed even more into overburdened system. First in a series
By Giana Magnoli and Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writers | @NoozhawkNews | September 9, 2013 | 11:20 p.m.
Prescription for Abuse
<p>American Medical Response emergency medical technicians arrive at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with little time to spare for victims of prescription drug overdoses.</p>

Quiet Epidemic of Prescription Drug Abuse Taking a Toll on Santa Barbara County

Evidence of addiction shows an alarming escalation, Noozhawk finds in Prescription for Abuse special report
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | updated logo | September 11, 2011 | 5:39 p.m.
Mental Health
<p>Rich Detty and his late wife knew something was wrong with their son, Cliff, but were repeatedly stymied in their attempts to get him help from the mental health system. Cliff Detty, 46, died in April while in restraints at Santa Barbara County’s Psychiatric Health Facility.</p>

While Son Struggled with Mental Illness, Father Fought His Own Battle

Cliff Detty's death reveals scope, limitations of seemingly impenetrable mental health system. First in a series
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | August 30, 2010 | 1:17 a.m.
 
 