Your Library, Delivered: Santa Maria Library Adds Zip Books Service

The city of Santa Maria Public Library has announced it will be offering the Zip Books Service at the main library, 421 S. McClelland St., and at all branch locations.

The service allows patrons to order books and audiobooks not currently owned by the library or the branch locations, and have the book shipped directly to their home, free of charge. In most cases the book is received within three to five days.

Patrons return the book to the library when they have finished it, and may then select another Zip Book. The book is returned to the second floor information desk or the youth services desk in the library.

Alternately, books can be returned to the service desk at the branch locations in Orcutt, Guadalupe, Los Alamos or Cuyama.

Conditions and restrictions apply. For more information, call library’s information desk, 805-925-0994 ext. 8562.

Zip Books project is administered by NorthNet Library System, and is supported with California Library Services Act (CLSA) funds.

Library hours are 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday-Saturday; closed on Sunday.

— Mark van de Kamp for city of Santa Maria.