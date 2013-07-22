Youth-Focused Job Fair to Be Held Wednesday in Santa Barbara

The Santa Barbara County Workforce Investment Board, along with the Santa Barbara County Youth Council, the City of Santa Barbara, the California Employment Development Department and the Teen Coalition will be holding a youth-focused job fair on Wednesday.

The job fair will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. at in the Louise Lowry Davis Center, 1232 De la Vina St. in Santa Barbara.

The expectation is to have more than 200 youth in attendance with 35 to 40 employers hiring for multiple job positions.

Many other local public and private organizations have been invited to attend and will be available to share their valuable resource information. With success, this event will be the first of many job fairs to come throughout Santa Barbara County.

For more information call, SBWIB program coordinatorKaren Le Doux at 805.681.4760 or 805.346.7131.

— Raymond McDonald is executive director of the Workforce Investment Board of Santa Barbara County.