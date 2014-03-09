Flowers For Relief: Brighten Someone’s Day and Help Those in Need

Spring is on the way and with it comes the annual “Flowers for Relief” event. This fundraiser is organized by Youth4DirectRelief, a group of local junior high and high school students committed to helping people in need.

For a donation of $100, people in the local area can receive four weekly bouquets of Gerbera daisies delivered to a location of their choice. Each bouquet comes with a thank-you card from Direct Relief and an indication of who sent the bouquet. One hundred percent of all the funds earned form this event will benefit Direct Relief, an organization that works to strengthen the quality of life for people affected by poverty, disaster and civil unrest in our nation and throughout the world.

You can brighten someone’s day by sending them flowers or start your week off on a positive note by ordering the flowers for yourself — all while knowing you are helping those in need. Some people like to send the flowers to local schools, teachers, hospitals, friendship centers or county buildings to thank people for all that they do. Others enjoy sending the bouquets to their friends and family.

Purchasers can select to have all four bouquets go to the same address each week or have the flowers delivered to a different address each of the selected Mondays. The flower deliveries will begin on April 7 and continue for the three subsequent Mondays in April. The deadline for ordering flowers is March 28.

If flowers are not your fancy, you can also use this fundraising drive to make a direct donation to Direct Relief. Already, 25 families have become Flower Power donors at the $500 level. The goal of this year’s fundraiser is to accrue $30,000 to support Direct Relief.

If you would like to participate in the Flowers for Relief event, click here to download a Youth4DirectRelief order form with directions. You may also place an order or gain additional information by contacting Kira Fay, parent representative for the organization, at [email protected].

Click here for more information about the mission of Direct Relief, or click here for more information about Youth4DirectRelief.

— Logan Lender is vice president of marketing and communications of the Youth4DirectRelief Club at Santa Barbara High School.