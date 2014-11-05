Youth and Family Services YMCA Hosting Candelight Vigil for National Runaway Prevention Month

In recognition of National Runaway Prevention Month, the Youth and Family Services YMCA is hosting a Candlelight Vigil to raise awareness and shine light on the local and national tragedy of runaway and homeless youth.

The vigil will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 13 in De la Guerra Plaza.

During the vigil we will hear the experiences of runaway and homeless youth in our community, including stories of abandonment and abuse as well as real-life examples of healing and finding a way home.

The vigil will also offer an opportunity to reflect and raise awareness to the issue. Information about local and national resources providing services for runaway and homeless youth will also be available from staff and volunteers of Youth and Family Services.

— Meghan Rourke is the shelter director for the Youth and Family Services YMCA.