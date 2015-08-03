Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 4:36 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 
Youth and Family Services YMCA Introduces Yonie Harris as Board Chair

By Hannah Rael for YMCA | August 3, 2015 | 9:46 a.m.

Youth and Family Services YMCA announces Yonie Harris as board chair. Harris retired from UC Santa Barbara in 2013 after 29 years, serving as the dean of students for most of that time.

Previously, she worked as the executive director of the Isla Vista Youth Projects. She also tutors elementary students. Harris holds a doctorate degree from UCSB in cultural anthropology, having done field research in Polynesia.

A transplant from Texas, Harris has been a resident of the South Coast for more than four decades. Her career and community volunteer choices have always reflected her strong belief in education, her commitment to social justice, her on-going involvement with organizations in Isla Vista and her concern for children and young people.

Yonie Harris, board chair

About Youth and Family Services YMCA

Youth and Family Services YMCA serves over 600 children and young people each year through Noah’s Anchorage Youth Crisis Shelter, the Isla Vista Teen Center, My Home at Artisan Court and Support and Outreach Services. 

Children and young people in high-risk environments that participate in Youth and Family Services YMCA programs experience increased safety, health and wellbeing, and they increase their capacity for self-sufficiency by building skills for independence and developing lasting relationships with adults who are committed to their success.

For more information about the Youth and Family Services YMCA, visit http://www.ciymca.org/youthandfamilyservices/ or call 805.569.1103.

Established in 1887, the Channel Islands YMCA is a charitable organization of seven YMCA branches serving Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties including: Camarillo Family YMCA, Lompoc Family YMCA, Montecito Family YMCA, Santa Barbara Family YMCA, Stuart C Gildred YMCA in Santa Ynez, Ventura Family YMCA and Youth & Family Services YMCA.

—Hannah Rael is a publicist representing Youth and Family Services YMCA.

