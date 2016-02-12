Youth and Family Services YMCA Welcomes Carolyn Williams to Board of Managers

The Santa Barbara Youth and Family Services YMCA is proud to announce the election of Carolyn Williams to its board of managers.



Wherever Williams has lived, her volunteer focus has been on philanthropic organizations that support children, education, community social service issues, teenagers and the arts.

She volunteered at the UC Irvine Center for the Neurobiology of Learning and Memory and the Irvine Children’s Fund.

Williams also served as a docent at the Portland Museum of Art, the Orange County Museum of Art and the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art before relocating to Santa Barbara.

Prior to joining the Youth and Family Services board, Carolyn served as President of the Junior League of Santa Barbara Sustainers Board and President of the Santa Barbara Museum of Art Women’s Board.

A retired educator, she completed graduate studies at UC Berkeley and UCLA. Williams lives in Montecito with her husband Bob.

— Amy Bernstein is a publicist representing the Youth and Family Services YMCA.