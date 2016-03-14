Youth and Family Services YMCA Welcomes Tom Richards to Board of Managers

The Youth and Family Services YMCA, provides safe and supportive programs and environments to high-risk youth, is proud to announce the election of Tom Richards to its board of managers.

The YMCA had a significant influence on Richards throughout his youth while growing up in Chicago. He attended Dartmouth College with assistance from a scholarship awarded to him by the Pullman Educational Foundation.

These experiences influenced Richards’s passion to give his time and expertise in the same way to help young people launch successfully into their adult years.

Throughout his career in the financial services business, Richards has held leadership roles and given his time to many philanthropic organizations.

Most recently, he served on the board of the President’s Leadership Class for the University of Colorado, Boulder. He is currently a partner with Social Venture Partners in Santa Barbara.

— Amy Bernstein is a publicist representing Youth and Family Services YMCA.