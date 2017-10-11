Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 10:25 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Youth Aviation Club Can Learn About Aircraft Maintenance

Commercial pilot offers up-close inspection of plane's working parts

Arion lightning experimental light sport aircraft.​
Arion lightning experimental light sport aircraft.​ (Courtesy photo)
By Robert Perry for Santa Ynez Valley Youth Aviation Club | October 11, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

Santa Ynez Valley youth who participate in the Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 491 Youth Aviation Club will have the opportunity to learn about required annual inspections performed on general aviation aircraft at their monthly meeting, Saturday, Oct. 21, at Santa Ynez Valley Airport.

Robert “Captain Bob” Perry, a commercial pilot and former flight instructor with 40 years aviation experience, who is owner of and a certified repairman on his experimental registered light sport Arion Lightning LS-1 aircraft, will conduct the class.

Perry said students will learn about the requirements pilots and aircraft owners have in ensuring their aircraft are airworthy.

“We’ll not only look at the paper requirements necessary to keep an aircraft legally flying, but we’ll give our Young Eagles the opportunity to look inside the airplane with the cowling removed, seats out, and the guts exposed to inspection,” Perry said.

Students ages 8-17 years are able to participate in the Youth Aviation Club at no cost. The group meets the third Saturday of each month in hangar J6 at the end of Airport Road at Santa Ynez Valley Airport.

The business meeting begins at 10 a.m. with the class immediately following in hangar G7 a short walk on the airport apron.

Following the class, all youth participants are invited to join in a free hamburger and hotdog barbecue at the EAA hangar.

Parents and adults are invited as well and donations are gratefully accepted, allowing the group to continue to offer these activities to our area Young Eagles.

For more about EAA Chapter 491 Youth Aviation Club, email [email protected] The group is also on the web at www.eaa491.org.

— Robert Perry for Santa Ynez Valley Youth Aviation Club.

 
