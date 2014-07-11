Youth Band Voice of Reason to Perform Friday at Summer Meal Program Site

This Friday marks the second annual Food4Kids Summer Concert series at parks, schools and recreation centers where children are receiving free, healthy meals — without paperwork to fill out.

Youth bands will be performing at summer meal sites to add even more fun and community spirit to these popular summer meal programs.

This Friday, July 11, The Voice of Reason, one of Santa Barbara’s most popular youth bands, will be performing at the Westside Neighborhood Center, 423 W. Victoria St., from noon to 1 p.m. (Additional concerts will be scheduled throughout the summer.)

Summer should be a time of carefree fun, but it is also when hunger is the most challenging for the nearly 22,000 food insecure kids in our county. With a campaign called Food4Kids, partners throughout the county, including the City of Santa Barbara, are working together to increase participation in the 32 places where children can drop in to enjoy a meal.

No Kid Hungry’s national spokesman, Jeff Bridges, who lives in Santa Barbara with his family, has spearheaded the effort.

To make it easier to find out where summer meals are served, families throughout the county can text Food4Kids to 877.877 to find a summer meals site in their neighborhood. The texting program is sponsored by the Arby’s Foundation.

“Summer is the hardest time for kids in need, when school is out, and their main source of meals is gone," Bridges said. "We need to make sure the children of Santa Barbara County have the nutritious food they need. The great kids in these bands are doing their part to help all kids have a healthy, happy summer.”

