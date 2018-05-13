Youth Ensemble Theatre Presents Les Miserables

The Santa Barbara Youth Ensemble Theatre company is proud to bring Les Miserables to the Lobero Theatre stage May 19-20. The talented cast is comprised of local children ranging in age from 7-5.

My name is Dawson Fuss and I joined the Addereley School when I was five years old, playing the role of Shrek in Shrek the Musical. From that moment at the Victoria Theater stage, my passion for theater was ignited.

With the Adderley School, I went on to do Anything Goes and Guys and Dolls. When I was eight, I auditioned to join the school’s advanced program, SBYET.

I started with a small ensemble part in Gypsy and was excited to be able to perform in any capacity on the Lobero stage. A few years later, I was cast as Jack in SBYET’s production of Into the Woods. This was my first major role, and it inspired me to strive to take on larger roles.

But the show that solidified my love of theater was when I had the opportunity to play the role of the Bishop in Les Miserables a few years ago. When I heard SBYET would be reviving the show, I knew I wanted to try out for the role of Marius.

“Empty Chairs at Empty Tables” is one of my favorite songs. I am thrilled to have been given the opportunity to play Marius alongside all of my dedicated and talented cast mates. It is going to be a show to see.

Although those of you who come to see the show will see the result of all of the work each of us has put into bringing our roles to the stage but none of it would be possible without the person behind the curtain, Janet Adderley.

Her willingness to share her life-long passion for theater has inspired all of us. She teaches us what it means to be actors, not just kids. Throughout the process, from auditions, to dress rehearsals and opening and closing nights, she guides us, supports us and demands a lot of us.

Sometimes it is hard but in the end we are proud of what we have accomplished. She has given us each the opportunity to shine and to know when the last curtain falls that we have given it our all and loved every minute of it.

When I first started acting I thought it was just fun. Janet has helped me realize it is so much more. I have learned that it required discipline to balance my responsibilities at school and on the stage. That what I do is not just for me but what I do affects the success of the entire cast.

And I will remember for the rest of my life Janet saying, “The whole is greater than the sum of its parts.” And of course, “Fifteen minutes early is ontime. Ontime is late. Late is fired!”

At SBYET I have found a place to be myself and be with people who share what I love. This year was a tough one for our community and it was important for me to be able to go to rehearsal and lose myself in the music and friendship of my cast mates some of whom lost more than I can even begin to comprehend.

Lauren Cantin and Julia Riskin are an inspiration to all of us. Even with everything they have had to deal with, they both come to rehearsal prepared, excited and focused on being a part of putting on the best show we possibly can. Like for me, maybe they also find comfort in being with a group all focused on a single task. We are all better when we are together.

Janet, her daughter Alana, Zach the music director, and interns Samantha and Olivia began working with all of us in the cast in September. We have had 4-6 hours of rehearsals every week and for the week before the show we will be at the theater every afternoon and evening.

Nothing would make us happier than to look out at a sold-out crowd and to be able to share our joy as we perform this incredible musical.

Saturday, May 19, shows are at 1 and 5 p.m.; Sunday, May 20, shows are at 2 and 6 p.m. Buy your tickets before they sell out at https://www.lobero.org/events/sbyet-les-miserables/.

Dawson is an eighth-grader at Marymount of Santa Barbara and will be attending Cate School in Carpinteria in the fall.

— Dawson Fuss for Santa Barbara Youth Ensemble Theatre.