Youth Focused Job and Resource Fair to Set Up Shop in Santa Barbara

The Santa Barbara County Workforce Investment Board, along with the Santa Barbara County Youth Council, the California Employment Development Department, the City of Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation Department and United Way will be hosting the second annual Youth Focused Job and Resource Fair.

The fair will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., with the official opening ceremony at noon, on Thursday, March 27 at the Westside Community Center, 423 W. Victoria St. in Santa Barbara.

We expect to have more than 200 job seekers in attendance, with 35 to 40 employers hiring for multiple job positions.

Many other local public and private organizations have been invited to attend and will be available to share their valuable resource information. With success, this event will be the first of many job fairs to come throughout Santa Barbara County.

The event is youth-focused; but it is open to all job seekers.

For more information or if you are a business owner who would like to register for this event, please call Luis Servin, SBWIB's business services coordinator, at 805.681.4643 or Linda Hillman, SBWIB deputy director, at 805.681.4784.

— Luis Servin is a business services coordinator for the Santa Barbara County Workforce Investment Board.