Youth Group to Lead Westmont

Off to a strong start, Warriors counting on strength of freshmen to carry the day on court.

Westmont women’s tennis team has begun the 2008 season with a very different look. Three freshmen fill the top half of the Warriors’ singles lineup — a development that has taken head coach Kathy LeSage by surprise.

"Prior to our challenge matches at the beginning of each year, I like to write down my projection of what the lineup will be," LeSage said. "I’m not usually wrong, but this year I can just throw that list completely out. Almost everything I had projected was reversed."

Team captains Jennie Dunn and Kristen Lee are delighted with the strength of the last recruiting class.

"Last year was a lot of fun and a building year," said Dunn, the team’s only senior, "but we were not as strong as we are now. I would love to end up my college tennis career going to nationals, and I think these girls are going to help us get there. They are all team players and there are no individual competitions between any of them. I’m really proud of them for that attitude."

Lee agreed.

"We have a solid lineup," said Lee, a junior. "The freshmen came in strong and up on their games. They just came out of tournaments and are definitely tournament-tough, which is what we needed."

"We are definitely young and skilled, which is different than a year ago when I don’t think we had the skill to be hopeful about our year," LeSage added. "However, the inexperience will be what makes or breaks us. ... Enthusiasm and excitement can shine, but at crunch time, inexperience can sometimes break down. ... But it is exciting to be at this point of hopefulness."

Dunn and Lee have accepted the challenge of helping shepherd the newcomers.

"It’s interesting being the only senior," said Dunn. "I think the girls look to me for experience and how to deal with certain situations. They were all asking me for advice before the first match. I’d never been in a leadership role like this before.

"I want to emphasize that I’m not leading them; we are all leading each other and carrying each other. That’s really important as a team."

"I want to help the freshmen feel a part of things," said Lee. "Spiritually, I want to help us keep God as our focus and acknowledging Him. That’s my No. 1 goal for myself this year. Waking up and having Him be the first thing on my mind and the last thing on my mind."

"Our theme verse is Philippians 4:19, which talks about how God will satisfy all of your needs," Dunn added. "We are trying to put the emphasis on humility and humbling ourselves in wins and losses. We’re focused on allowing God to take away any fear we might have going into a match and to bring us together as sisters in Christ and on building up each other."

LeSage is impressed by her captains’ maturity and leadership.

"They are looking out for the best interest of the younger players whom they have taken under their wings," she said. "Their leadership provides the stability that the younger players need."

Playing at the No. 1 singles position for the Warriors is freshman Lauren Combs.

"Lauren stereotypes herself as a doubles player," LeSage said. "Something happened between the fall and coming back in January and she is on fire. She is playing well tactically and is motivated."

Freshman Ilissa Mathews will take up the challenge at No. 2 singles. Mathews has perfected her doubles game by teaming up with her dad, former Westmont men’s tennis player Doug Mathews. The two finished third in the nation as a father-daughter team and won the sectional championship three straight years.

"Ilissa is very skilled and very fluid. She’s pretty to watch," LeSage said. "Because she is petite, she is unassuming. You don’t think she can wallop the ball, but she can."

The No. 3 spot will be filled by freshman Erin McGurty, who was undefeated as a singles player at Atascadero High last year.

Lee will play in the No. 4 position as the season begins. As a freshman, she played at Nos. 2 and 3 singles and had a record of 6-15. Her doubles record was 12-8.

"I was so excited about Kristen in the fall because she was hitting some amazing balls after being away from tennis for a year," LeSage said. "I didn’t see any residual from the injury that kept her from playing. But doing those same shots in challenge matches proved to be problematic because she’s lacking confidence in competitive situations. I hope she will learn over time to just relax and make her shots."

Christina Klein returns to the Warriors for her junior season after sitting out her sophomore year. As a freshman, she posted a singles record of 11-11 playing at Nos. 3, 4 and 5. Her doubles record was an impressive 14-6, playing mostly at Nos. 2 and 3.

The sixth spot in the singles lineup will be filled by Dunn, the team’s only returning starter. She comes into the season with a career singles record of 31-32 and a doubles record of 31-34.

"Jennie is playing well," LeSage said. "She is the stable force on our team. Jennie is very easy going, works hard and is most willing to play with anyone on our team. She will probably play at No. 2 or 3 in doubles with one of our freshmen."

Sophomore Anna Molinari looks to get an opportunity to play this year after missing all of last season.

Returning to this year’s team is sophomore Emily Hughes, who played in 18 singles matches last year and seven doubles matches.

Westmont has won all 27 singles matches and nine doubles matches played this season, against La Verne, California Lutheran and a nonconference contest against The Master’s. Golden State Athletic Conference play begins Friday, when the Warriors travel to Costa Mesa to take on Vanguard.

GSAC teams will play each other only once in conference this year as they battle for one of four regional playoff positions. As usual, the GSAC is loaded with quality teams. Fresno Pacific is ranked No. 2 in the NAIA national pre-season poll with Vanguard at No. 4, followed by No. 5 Azusa Pacific, No. 10 California Baptist, No. 12 Point Loma Nazarene and No. 21 Concordia.

"My goal is to be a top-four team in conference which earns us a spot in the regional championships," LeSage said. "My ultimate goal is to be at nationals, whether we get there by winning regionals or by invitation due to our rankings."

The regional championships take place May 2-3 in Fresno. The 20-team NAIA national championship will be held May 12-16 in Mobile, Ala.

Ron Smith is Westmont College‘s sports information director.