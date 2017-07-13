Tuesday, April 17 , 2018, 5:45 am | Fair 45º

 
 
 
 

Youth in Government Group Honors Michele Jackman

By Nikki Ayers for Santa Barbara Associates | July 13, 2017 | 1:23 p.m.
Michele Jackman Click to view larger
Michele Jackman

Local counselor, trainer and civic leader Michele Jackman has been awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award from the American Legion Auxiliary’s 74th Girls’ State Youth in Government program at held at Claremont Colleges.

Jackman delivered the conference’s keynote address to more than 500 girls nominated for the Girls’ State Youth in Government program from California’s high schools.

The program emphasizes and encourages active involvement in government processes and community.

Representing her own high school in 1961, Jackman herself attended the program in Sacramento where she was elected state governor.

Later that year, she was sent as the California representative for Girls’ Nation in Washington, D.C., where she met the newly elected President John F. Kennedy. She has been involved in various roles and support for the organization for some 50 years.

Jackman has owned her own consulting business in Santa Barbara since 1980.

She has facilitated strategic planning for many local nonprofit organizations and government entities, as well as for corporations mostly in the Silicon Valley, including Apple, HP and Cisco. She teaches at UCSB, UC Santa Cruz, and UC Davis Extension.

Jackman is co-author of the book Star Teams: Key Players, a Fortune Book Club selection in 1991. She has been listed in Who's Who in Business and Finance for a number of years.

She is an adjunct faculty to several corporate and governmental learning centers and is a longtime member of Santa Barbara Associates, a networking group of women in professional or entrepreneurial positions that was established in 1981.

For more information, call Nikki Ayers, Santa Barbara Associates board president, 962-7316.

— Nikki Ayers for Santa Barbara Associates.

 
