Youth Interactive Announces Spring Fundraiser, Art Show

Youth Interactive will host its spring fundraiser and art show, sponsored by The Towbes Group Inc., from 5-8 p.m. May 27, 2016. The public is invited to support youth, the arts and the next generation of homegrown entrepreneurs.

The YI Creative Studio will showcase art pieces by local high schools including students from VADA and college students from UC Santa Barbara and Santa Barbara City College.

A mystery box fundraising event will take place, with gifts from Santa Barbara and Ventura County’s most coveted businesses in the amounts of $50 and $100. If participants donate $50, they go home with a $50 gift box, and if they donate $100, they go home with a $100 gift box.

The theme of the show is “Time,” and it will feature works that highlight both the transition between past, present and future and one’s personal growth over time. The show will be accompanied by live music from Santa Barbara musicians, and local beer and wine will be available.

The YI Creative Studio showcases and sells art by regional youth artists and their mentors in a creative, hip commercial hub. Located in the heart of Santa Barbara’s touristic and gang neutral funk zone, this vibrant youth-led art gallery is growing artistic literacy and bridging the opportunity divide for young creative’s in all walks of life in Santa Barbara County.

The spring fundraising event would not be possible without Youth Interactive’s student mentors and two of Santa Barbara’s very talented artists, David Diamant and Matt Rodriguez.

Youth Interactive invites you to thank them for the support and guidance that they provide to Santa Barbara’s young and emerging artists. It would also like to thank The Towbes Group Inc. for its amazing support and sponsorship of this event, as the show could not happen without them.

The event has been created and managed by Youth Interactive students.

Youth Interactive is a creative entrepreneurship academy that empowers and employs youth most in need in Santa Barbara County.

Offering an intensive program of arts, creativity and entrepreneurship, it bridges the opportunity divide and helps families overcome poverty and injustice by getting youth engaged in learning business and vocational skills and helping them to earn both school credits and a paycheck.

The organization empowers youth and provides an educational pathway that until recently was only offered to high achievers.

— Sarafina Brown represents Youth Interactive.