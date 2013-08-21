Youth Interactive to Host Unveiling of New Public Art Piece for Santa Barbara

Santa Barbara Beautiful, the Santa Barbara County Arts Commission, the Santa Barbara Foundation and Media4good will present the official unveiling of Santa Barbara’s latest public art piece at Youth Interactive, 209 Anacapa St. in the Funk Zone, with an event from 2 to 6 p.m. this Saturday.

Join Youth Interactive and its creative partners in celebration of the completion of our latest youth project, The Mural Project.

Together with a team of young artists from Outsider Street Art and guided by lead mural artists Colette Cosentino and Martin Diaz, Youth Interactive brings the first of what is set to be a series of public murals throughout the Funk Zone, created by youth from the Santa Barbara community and spearheaded by Youth Interactive.

This event will include the official first-time unveiling of the mural with presentations from Mayor Helene Schneider, lead muralists and youth artists. Look forward to live music, wine and tequila bar as well as the premier screening of The Good News, Youth Interactive’s latest youth media project.

The Mural Project has been made possible by a creative alliance of local partners, including Lucidity Festival, Importa, The Funk Zone Committee, the Good News Crew and the Arts Collaborative.

We invite you to join us for a full afternoon of celebration and inspiration!

— Nathalie Gensac represents Media4Good.