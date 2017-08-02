Sunday, June 24 , 2018, 6:43 pm | A Few Clouds 68º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Youth Leaders Present Action Plans for Social Change at Just Communities Event in Carpinteria

By Julia Lee, Noozhawk Intern | @NoozhawkNews | August 2, 2017 | 3:52 p.m.

Young leaders presented their action plans for social change at the Community Leadership Institute at Cate School last week in Carpinteria and each group had a specific cause to focus their efforts. 

The young leaders came from different high schools and community groups in Santa Barbara and Ventura County.

“Communities advances justice by building leadership, fostering change, and dismantling all forms of prejudice, discrimination, and oppression,” said Emma Fey, co-director of the leadership event and North Country board member for Just Communities. 

All the youth leaders spoke passionately about the need for change and how they were going to take action together.

The speakers for CAUSE addressed the gap in education funding and the lack of resources for some public schools. Their overall goal is to create a student activist network to give students a voice in their community and schools.

Dos Pueblos High School Change Agent Group’s speakers were Sam Vargas, Syd Abad, Tania Ramirez, and Grecia Alvarez. Their mission is to raise awareness mental health, sexual assault, and sex education issues at their school. They want the school to implement LGBTQ+ inclusivity, sensitivity training, ethnic studies in their history curriculum, and more.

Speakers from the Change Agent Group 2017 talked about their personal experiences with teacher and counselors, and the need for more staff training. One student shared how her counselor said a class was not available for her, but when her white friend asked to take the class, it was available for her. 

Another student talked about racial profiling on campus, saying that students of colors are always being stopped for going off campus even if they have permission while white students are never stopped even if they don’t have permission.

A group from Albergue para Jovenes/Housing for Youth talked about addressing the concern of runaway youth in Santa Maria. Their goal is to address runaways' needs for housing by creating a safe and supportive shelter, and they even have a site in mind, but would need donations and food to make it a reality. 

Santa Barbara High School students want to dedicate portions of the newspaper, The Forge, and the school bulletin to individuals who have been impacted by oppression, which they said could create a sense of welcomeness. 

A presentation on education equity focused on the need for bilingual teachers and tutors to create equal opportunities for Latino students. 

Organizations and high school groups that presented at the Community Leadership Institute event included CAUSE, Albergue para Jovenes/ Housing for Youth, Santa Maria Joint Union High School District, Central Coast Future Leaders, Dunn School, Santa Barbara Unified School District, Ojai, Ventura, One Step A La Vez Center in Fillmore, and Westminster Free Clinic in Thousand Oaks. 

Noozhawk intern Julia Lee can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 