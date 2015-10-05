Monday, April 30 , 2018, 7:18 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 
Youth-Led Nonprofit Hands4Others Receives Prestigious Bulldog Award

By — Crystal Witter for Hands4Others | October 5, 2015 | 10:52 a.m.

Proving once again that local communities can think globally to improve the lives of people all over the world, Hands4Others (H4O), a youth-led and -managed non-profit working to solve the world’s water crisis, has been awarded the prestigious Bulldog Award for its 2015 Walk 4 Water event.

More than 500 people participated in the 5K event by walking or running to raise more than $100,000. 

The Bulldog Reporter Non-Profit award recognized the “Think Globally, Walk Locally” fundraiser’s theme in addition to its campaign, branding, youth incentives and marketing strategies.

Walk 4 Water shattered its previous donation record and doubled the number of attendees from last year’s event. Event sponsors included local broadcast, print and radio outlets.

“We are committed to making safe drinkable water more accessible around the globe, and it means a lot that our hard work is recognized with a prestigious award like the Bulldog Reporter Non-Profit Award,” said Spencer Dusebout, H4O co-founder. “Walk 4 Water not only raises awareness about the need for clean drinking water but also reinforces the idea that we can make an impact from our own backyards.”

H4O’s success continues as co-founder Spencer Dusebout has graduated from Westmont College and will be able to work full-time for the nonprofit. Dusebout was 16 when he co-founded H4O in 2008 as a platform to create safe and sustainable access to water around the world.

H4O has provided over 150,000 people with sustainable access to clean water in more than 14 countries. To support, please visit H40 Marketplace

All proceeds from every purchase made will go toward providing clean water to those in need. For additional information, please visit http://www.hands4others.org, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

— Crystal Witter is a publicist representing Hands4Others.

 
