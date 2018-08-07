Youth Making Change Opens 2018-19 Grant Cycle

The Youth Making Change grant application is now available now. Applications can be downloaded from the Fund for Santa Barbara website, https://www.fundforsantabarbara.org/programs/youth-making-change-2/, or by visiting the fund offices at:

Santa Maria: 120 E. Jones St., Ste. 110, Santa Maria, CA 93454

Santa Barbara: 26 W. Anapamu St., Santa Barbara, CA 93101

Grant applications are available in English and Spanish., and are due in Friday, Oct. 19.

Youth Making Change (YMC) is a teen-led grant-making program that provides young people with the opportunity to engage directly in organized philanthropy (grant giving).

There are two YMC boards, one meets in Santa Maria, the other in Santa Barbara; both are led by teens, ages 13-19.

Each board gives out $15,000 in grants to youth-led projects that impact young people in Santa Barbara County. They create and conduct an entire grant cycle, then share with their communities what they learned as grant-makers and philanthropists.

Each YMC board is led by two youth facilitators, each a previous YMC board member. Facilitators assist the board in meeting their objectives by providing an experienced perspective on the grant-making process.

Since 2008, YMC has awarded $245,490 to 129 youth-led groups throughout Santa Barbara County.

Youth Making Change is a program of the Fund for Santa Barbara and is inspired by the Santa Barbara Foundation's Katherine Harvey Fellows Class of 2006-07

For more information, contact David at 805-922-1707, Hugo at 805-962-9164 or email [email protected]

The Fund for Santa Barbara is a nonprofit community foundation that supports organizations working for social, economic, environmental & political change in Santa Barbara County.

Since its inception in 1980, The fund has awarded some $5 million to more than 1,000 projects throughout Santa Barbara County.

— Patricia Solorio for The Fund for Santa Barbara.