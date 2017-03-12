Youth Making Change to Celebrate Giving $30,000 in Grants

Youth Making Change (YMC) is a teen grant-making program providing young people with the opportunity to engage directly in organized philanthropy.

Each YMC board (one meets in Santa Maria, one in Santa Barbara) distributes $15,000 in grants to youth-led projects addressing community issues and challenges impacting young people in Santa Barbara County.

Both boards have recently made their grant decisions and invite the community to celebrate with them. Grant awards celebrations are a time to honor the work of these youth-led groups and celebrate the work of Youth Making Change.

The YMC South Grant Awards Celebration will be 5-6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 16, in the Lobero Theatre courtyard, 33 E. Canon Perdido St., Santa Barbara. RSVP at: http://tinyurl.com/YMCGAP (case sensitive).

The YMC North Grant Awards Celebration will be 5-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, at UDW Hall, 402 S. Miller St., Santa Maria. RSVP at http://tinyurl.com/YMCGAP (case sensitive).

Both events are free. Each celebration will feature music, appetizers, and an opportunity to hear from the grant recipients.

RSVPs requested online at: http://tinyurl.com/YMCGAP. For more information call 962-9164, email [email protected] or visit www.fundforsantabarbara.org.

The recipients are:

2016-2017 Youth Making Change South County: $15,000

Future Leaders of America / I’m a student, too! - $3,000: Funding to host a community forum and town hall meeting that addresses alcohol and drug use in Isla Vista.

Housing Authority of the city of Santa Barbara’s Intern & Training Program / Teen Tutoring Program SAT Readiness - $1,400: Funding to provide SAT preparation workshops, materials, and registration fees for low-income Housing Authority students.

MUJER de UCSB/Mujercitas Conference - $3,000: Funding for conference focused on recruiting, empowering, and educating young women about access to higher education and academic success.

PeerBuddies/Peer Buddy Volunteers - $3,000: Funding to pair low-income teens with special needs with teen Peer Buddy volunteers who teach them social skills in the community.

SBPAL Youth Leadership Council / 7th Annual Big & Little PAL Spring Break Mentoring Camp - $2,800: Funding for a youth camp where high school students provide mentoring to underserved children to develop leadership skills, instill a sense of civic responsibility, and enhance self-esteem.

Santa Barbara Youth Council & Just Communities CAN DO / ALMA - $1,800: Funding to conduct educational workshops and focus groups to help find solutions and assistance for undocumented teens in our community.

2016-2017 Youth Making Change North County: $15,000

College Club - Tommie Kunst Jr. High School/College Conference Field Trip - $2,000: Funding to hold a Junior High College Conference Field Trip to Santa Barbara in order to motivate junior high students to go to college and plan for a better future.

Get Out, Stay Out/G.O.S.O Outdoor Excursions - $2,350: Funding for creating social change and diversity in the outdoors by connecting indigenous youth to regional, state, and national parks.

Guadalupe Future Leaders/Spring Forward Conference - $2,800: Funding to create more opportunities for Guadalupe youth and to provide them with a Junior High and High School Leadership Conference.

Guadalupe Keystone/Celebrating Teens - $1,950: Funding to provide teens in Guadalupe with events and activities that will benefit their wellbeing and future at their own town.

Latinos Unidos/"Giving Hope" Latinos Unidos Conference - $2,400: Funding for a youth-led conference promoting higher education and unity among the young Latino/a students through all high schools in Santa Maria district.

Spanish Honor Society Cultural Carnival - $2,500: Funding for a Cultural Carnival to learn in a fun, and inclusive way about the Hispanic culture, history, literature and traditions.

Teddy Bear Club/Teddy Bears - $1,000: Funding to make blankets for child cancer patients and at the same time teach members some sewing skills.

— Fabiola Gonzalez for Fund for Santa Barbara.