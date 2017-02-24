Monday, June 18 , 2018, 1:41 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 
Water Polo

Youth Movement Gets Job Done at Santa Ynez; Pirates Play for CIF Title

The Santa Ynez girls water polo team is playing in the CIF-SS Division 7 title game against Diamond Bar. Click to view larger
The Santa Ynez girls water polo team is playing in the CIF-SS Division 7 title game against Diamond Bar. (Courtesy photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | February 24, 2017 | 7:51 p.m.

Youth has served the Santa Ynez High girls water polo team very well this season.

A Pirates squad consisting of five freshmen, three sophomores, two juniors and two seniors made program history by advancing to the CIF-Southern Section finals. They’ll play Diamond Bar for the Division 7 title at 4 p.m., Saturday at the Woollett Aquatics Center in Irvine.

Santa Ynez (19-10) is the division’s top seed and Diamond Bar (26-7) is No. 2.

While his team is young, coach John Connolly said most of the girls play high-level club water polo and were ready for the rigors of varsity competition.

Shannon Connolly, the coach’s daughter, stepped up as a freshman and became an impact player. 

“She plays all over the place,” coach Connolly said. 

Shannon set school records in goal scoring, assists and steals. She is a product of the Santa Barbara 805 Water Polo Club and she on national championship teams in the Under-12 and U14 age groups. Her U12 coach was Chuckie Roth, who has San Marcos in the CIF Division 1 final.

Also getting it done for the Pirates are senior Kalia Guilleman, whom Connolly calls “a remarkably reliable player;” sophomore Annie Ackert, “who has been a key player on offense and defense, leading us and creating plays, and Teghan Miller has been great. She is a big threat for us.”

The Pirates play with two goalies, sophomores Sydney Hill and Olivia Sparkes.

“They switch off by quarter,” said coach Connolly. “We thought by this time of year we’d pick one over the other, but they’ve improved steadily. We enjoy having them both come in and it’s worked.”

Santa Ynez has played stellar defense during the postseason. Except for a 12-9 win against Cate in the second round, they’ve held their other three opponents under five goals. The beat Whittier in the semifinals, 7-5.

Connolly said it’s been fun watching the young players come together, grow as a team and see all the hard work pay off.

He let the players know early that if they wanted to be part of the program they had to train during the offseason.

“We were very busy through the summer and the fall, very busy preparing the team. That’s why they’re good right now,” Connolly said.

He admitted he didn’t know much about Diamond Bar.

“We just know if we go in there and play our game that is what’s more important,” he said. “It’s always nice to have knowledge of the other group, but what’s important is to go out and play our game. That’s what we’ve tried to do all year and that’s what we’re going to do (Saturday).”

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

