Auditions Open for Santa Barbara Youth Opera’s ‘La Boheme’

Performances will be Nov. 9-11 at The Granada Theater

Area youth in grades 3-12 are invited to audition for the Santa Barbara Youth Opera, noon-5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, at First Congregational Church, 2101 State St.

Youth Opera music director Lisa Sueyres will audition young singers who will make up the children’s chorus in Opera Santa Barbara’s production of La Boheme, Nov. 9-11 at The Granada Theater.

Children under age 16 must be accompanied by an adult. Singers should come prepared to sing 16 measures of a song of their choice and bring sheet music for piano accompaniment, if they have it.

The Youth Opera music rehearsals will be 5-6 p.m. Sept. 10, 17, 24 and Oct. 1, 8, 15 at the First Congregational Church. Dates for mandatory staging rehearsals for the opera will be announced shortly.

Email [email protected] to register to audition no later than Sept. 1.

Only singers who have registered may audition Sept. 8. Singers will be notified by email what time they should arrive to audition. If there is a conflict, they should notify the music director to see if an alternate time slot is available.

Launched in 2016, the Santa Barbara Youth Opera provides young singers with tuition-free instruction and performance opportunities.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for young singers to work with a professional opera company, sing with an orchestra, wear great costumes, and make new friends,” Sueyeres said.

“It’s opened a whole new realm of acting to me,” said Hadley Juca, who has sung with SBYO for two years.

Opera Santa Barbara was founded in 1994 by Marilyn Gilbert and Nathan Rundlett. The company has staged more than 70 operas and devoted thousands of hours to community outreach. Additional information is available at www.operasb.org.

— Joyce Familara for Opera Santa Barbara.