Wednesday, August 8 , 2018, 4:18 pm | Fair 82º

 
 
 
 

Auditions Open for Santa Barbara Youth Opera’s ‘La Boheme’

Performances will be Nov. 9-11 at The Granada Theater

Santa Barbara Youth Opera offers kids tuition-free instruction and performance opportunities.
Santa Barbara Youth Opera offers kids tuition-free instruction and performance opportunities. (Opera Santa Barbara)
By Joyce Familara for Opera Santa Barbara | August 8, 2018 | 3:33 p.m.

Area youth in grades 3-12 are invited to audition for the Santa Barbara Youth Opera, noon-5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, at First Congregational Church, 2101 State St.

Youth Opera music director Lisa Sueyres will audition young singers who will make up the children’s chorus in Opera Santa Barbara’s production of La Boheme, Nov. 9-11 at The Granada Theater.

Children under age 16 must be accompanied by an adult. Singers should come prepared to sing 16 measures of a song of their choice and bring sheet music for piano accompaniment, if they have it.

The Youth Opera music rehearsals will be 5-6 p.m. Sept. 10, 17, 24 and Oct. 1, 8, 15 at the First Congregational Church. Dates for mandatory staging rehearsals for the opera will be announced shortly.

Email [email protected] to register to audition no later than Sept. 1.

Only singers who have registered may audition Sept. 8. Singers will be notified by email what time they should arrive to audition. If there is a conflict, they should notify the music director to see if an alternate time slot is available.

Launched in 2016, the Santa Barbara Youth Opera provides young singers with tuition-free instruction and performance opportunities.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for young singers to work with a professional opera company, sing with an orchestra, wear great costumes, and make new friends,” Sueyeres said.

“It’s opened a whole new realm of acting to me,” said Hadley Juca, who has sung with SBYO for two years.

Opera Santa Barbara was founded in 1994 by Marilyn Gilbert and Nathan Rundlett. The company has staged more than 70 operas and devoted thousands of hours to community outreach. Additional information is available at www.operasb.org.

— Joyce Familara for Opera Santa Barbara.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through Stripe below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 