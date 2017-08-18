Sunday, June 24 , 2018, 1:19 pm | Overcast 66º

 
 
 
 

Youth Program Gives Wing to Aviation Education

By Robert Perry for Santa Ynez Valley Youth Aviation Club | August 18, 2017 | 10:58 a.m.

The Santa Ynez Valley chapter of the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) Chapter 491, Valley Sport Aviators invites all youngsters to participate in a youth aviation program designed to provide an introduction to general aviation.

The program includes hands-on experience with aircraft and opportunities to fly with experienced local pilots.

The EAA Young Eagles program has provided airplane rides to more than 2 million youngsters ages 8-17 years of age over the past 25 years.

The program includes opportunities to learn aircraft maintenance and engineering with local instructors, and visits to local air traffic-control facilities in Santa Maria and Santa Barbara.

Monthly programs include speakers on aviation subjects that can be learned in the short morning session. Meetings conclude with a barbecue that free to participating students.

Participation in the program will include free membership in EAA and in the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association youth program. Information on aviation educational sources and flight scholarships are available through these organizations

Additionally, some school instructors, including Rob Hill at Santa Ynez High Union High School Automotive Technology program provides extra credit for students who participate in this monthly club meeting.

The Youth Aviation Club meets concurrently with the monthly EAA meeting at 10 a.m. the third Saturday of each month in Hangar J6, at the end of Airport Road, Santa Ynez Valley Airport. There is no charge for students to participate.

For more information, contact the chapter at [email protected]

— Robert Perry for Santa Ynez Valley Youth Aviation Club.

 

 

 

