Youth Summer Jobs Program Expanding To Santa Maria

A summer youth jobs program expanding into the Santa Maria Valley is seeking sponsors and other supporters to give teens a taste of working life, according to Fifth District Santa Barbara Supervisor Steve Lavagnino said.

“I’m here tonight to highlight a program that could be instrumental in maybe staving off some of the future problems by keeping our young people busy this summer doing something productive,” Lavagnino told the Santa Maria City Council on Tuesday night. “And, that is working.”

The Santa Barbara County Connect to Careers Summer Youth Employment Program will link qualified teens with paid work experience and life-changing mentoring opportunities through public- and private-sector employers, Lavagnino said.

The program is a partnership of the Santa Barbara County Workforce Development Board in addition to the chambers of commerce in Santa Barbara, Goleta, Lompoc and Santa Maria.

After attending the One Community Action group aimed at stopping youth violence in the Santa Maria Valley, Lavagnino said he recognized that the solutions would be complex and won’t be solved by one person or entity.

“It’s going to take all of us thinking a little bit differently about things. This was kind of a new model we’ve come up with that ties in private sector, public sector and gives kids an opportunity to do something different for the summer,” Lavagnino said.

More than 600 young people are on probation in Santa Barbara County, with 266 of those from Santa Maria, Lavagnino said.

One of every three youths live on poverty in Santa Maria, he added.

“We know that if low-income adolescents start work earlier, the more likely than their peers to complete high school, not to mention the fact they earn quite a bit more money as they continue throughout their career,” he said.

Having a stable income as a teen also increases a youth’s chances of attending college, he added.

“What we’re trying to do is target some kids that quite frankly probably wouldn’t be out looking for jobs to start with,” he said.

The program can have a big impact on a youth's future, Lavagnino said, noting one prior participant who worked in a law office one summer ended up getting accepted to law school.

Participants will be incoming freshmen, sophomores and juniors from economically disadvantaged families. They also need to have a minimum grade point average of 2.0 and no more than one criminal offense.

Schools and youth organizations are helping jobs program organizers connect with potential teen workers by the application deadline.

“The problem was not finding the kids that were willing to work. We’ve got plenty of kids out there that want to work. It’s finding them jobs,” Lavagnino said.

Teens go through an interview process to be chosen for the job program. Additionally, before starting work, the youths will complete a pre-employment training program about job etiquette.

Employers also will undergo training about working with youths.

He said the program needs private industry to pony up $3,400, which would be the complete investment for a worker.

Youths will work 300 hours and be paid $10 per hour. The program will handle worker compensation insurance and payroll fees.

Santa Maria Chamber of Commerce officials helped identify 10 to 15 businesses to hire the youth workers, but more employers are wanted.

Participants so far run the gamut and include retail, insurance firms and a construction company

Santa Barbara County departments also have offered to hire a teen under the program.

Someone who doesn’t own a business but wants to help can sponsor a worker by making a tax-deductible donation through the Foundation for California Community Colleges website, he added.

“The call is out there to anybody that’s a local business owner and wants to help improve our city,” he added.

The local program is similar to a federal jobs effort funded with a competitive grant has led to success stories, he added. He said he hoped the grant funds are available in the future.

To donate or hire a teen, call Ray McDonald at the Workforce Development Board at 805.681.4453 or Yvonne Biely as Lavagnino’s officer at 805.346.8400.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.