Wednesday, June 27 , 2018, 3:00 am | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 

Business

Youth Summit Targets Summer Jobs, Careers, Leadership

By Luis Servin for Santa Maria Youth Summit | May 12, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

Registration is now open for this year’s Santa Maria Youth Summit. The organizing committee urges young people and their parents from anywhere in the county to register to be part of this second annual youth workforce conference.

The theme of this year’s conference is Summer Jobs, Careers and Leadership. It opens Tuesday, June 12, with a pre-conference for youth and their parents, 6-8 p.m, followed by the main Summit event, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. June 13 at Santa Maria Fairpark, 937 S. Thornburg St.

The keynote talk at the pre-conference will be delivered by Edward DeJesus, an expert on issues affecting at-risk youth. He has 20-plus years of experience in youth workforce and the development of programs; dedicated to reaching youth and improving the organizations that serve them.

The keynote presentation at the main event will be presented by Arel Moodie, who grew up on welfare in the projects of Brooklyn, where he witnessed those around him being murdered and imprisoned. College became Moodie's only way out.

Using determination and applying what he teaches in his presentations he was able to build a $1 million event production and education company by his 30th birthday. As a professional speaker, he has addressed some 200,000 students in 48 states and five countries.

The event will feature an employer panel discussion. Employers will share with the youth what to expect when getting their first job and how to be successful.

There will also be a presentation by Josh Williams, president, and principal researcher for BW Research Partnership, Inc. Attendees will learn about Santa Barbara County industry sectors and growing occupations.

For youths looking for a summer job or resource (programs) in the community, resource agencies and employers are invited to share information about employment opportunities and resources for young adults. This tabling part of event is set for 1-2 p..m. June 13. Lunch will be provided.

The Santa Maria Youth Summit is part of the Career Pathways for Youth initiative in Santa Maria.

The program was developed to provide positive summer job preparation activities for local youth, in order to reduce youth violence, while preparing young adults with tools needed to land a summer job or long-term career.

This year’s conference is organized by CPY youth leaders in collaboration with the Santa Barbara County Workforce Development Board in partnership with Allan Hancock College, Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce, PathPoint, Goodwill Industries, The Key Class, Center for Employment Training, and other local government agencies and private organizations.
 
To register or for more information please visit https://smyouthsummit2018.eventbrite.com.
 
Employers and resource agencies looking to have a table at the conference can email Luis Servin at [email protected].

— Luis Servin for Santa Maria Youth Summit.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Elizabeth Wagner
Elizabeth Wagner
"I consider myself to be an up front and honest agent and willing to talk my clients out of purchasing a property that isn’t right for them or won’t meet their needs in a year or two."

Full Profile >

 
 