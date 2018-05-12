Youth Summit Targets Summer Jobs, Careers, Leadership

Registration is now open for this year’s Santa Maria Youth Summit. The organizing committee urges young people and their parents from anywhere in the county to register to be part of this second annual youth workforce conference.

The theme of this year’s conference is Summer Jobs, Careers and Leadership. It opens Tuesday, June 12, with a pre-conference for youth and their parents, 6-8 p.m, followed by the main Summit event, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. June 13 at Santa Maria Fairpark, 937 S. Thornburg St.

The keynote talk at the pre-conference will be delivered by Edward DeJesus, an expert on issues affecting at-risk youth. He has 20-plus years of experience in youth workforce and the development of programs; dedicated to reaching youth and improving the organizations that serve them.

The keynote presentation at the main event will be presented by Arel Moodie, who grew up on welfare in the projects of Brooklyn, where he witnessed those around him being murdered and imprisoned. College became Moodie's only way out.

Using determination and applying what he teaches in his presentations he was able to build a $1 million event production and education company by his 30th birthday. As a professional speaker, he has addressed some 200,000 students in 48 states and five countries.

The event will feature an employer panel discussion. Employers will share with the youth what to expect when getting their first job and how to be successful.

There will also be a presentation by Josh Williams, president, and principal researcher for BW Research Partnership, Inc. Attendees will learn about Santa Barbara County industry sectors and growing occupations.

For youths looking for a summer job or resource (programs) in the community, resource agencies and employers are invited to share information about employment opportunities and resources for young adults. This tabling part of event is set for 1-2 p..m. June 13. Lunch will be provided.

The Santa Maria Youth Summit is part of the Career Pathways for Youth initiative in Santa Maria.

The program was developed to provide positive summer job preparation activities for local youth, in order to reduce youth violence, while preparing young adults with tools needed to land a summer job or long-term career.

This year’s conference is organized by CPY youth leaders in collaboration with the Santa Barbara County Workforce Development Board in partnership with Allan Hancock College, Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce, PathPoint, Goodwill Industries, The Key Class, Center for Employment Training, and other local government agencies and private organizations.



To register or for more information please visit https://smyouthsummit2018.eventbrite.com.



Employers and resource agencies looking to have a table at the conference can email Luis Servin at [email protected].

— Luis Servin for Santa Maria Youth Summit.