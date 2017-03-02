Santa Barbara Youth Symphony Presents Free Concert

The Santa Barbara Youth Symphony, whose accomplished members hail from throughout the region, will present a free concert at 4 p.m. Sunday, March 5, at the Lobero Theatre, 33 E. Canon Perdido St.

The performance will feature Sibelius’ "Symphony No. 2," theme music from the long-running TV series Doctor Who; the first movement of Kabalevsky’s "Violin Concerto in C Major;" and the overture from Wolf-Ferrari’s "Susanna’s Secret."

Francis Pan, a 16-year-old violinist from Goleta, will be the featured soloist.

Consisting of some 80 musicians ages 12-18 from Santa Barbara and Ventura counties, the Santa Barbara Youth Symphony is the capstone program of the Santa Barbara Symphony’s award-winning Music Education Center.

The Music Education Center organizes outreach activities for area children of all ages. The ensemble is led by music director Andy Radford, principal bassoonist of the Santa Barbara Symphony, and members are selected through audition.

The Santa Barbara Youth Symphony will present a community concert at the Page Youth Center in Santa Barbara on April 29 before concluding its season at the Lobero Theatre on May 21. For more information, call 898-8785.

For additional information, visit www.thesymphony.org.

— Tim Dougherty for Santa Barbara Symphony.