Monday, April 23 , 2018, 8:02 pm | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Youth Symphony Musicians to Perform in Free Concert

By Tim Dougherty for Santa Barbara Symphony | April 8, 2017 | 4:08 p.m.

More than 300 local students ages 9-8 will perform a free classical music concert at the Page Youth Center at 3 p.m. Saturday, April 29.

Presented by the Santa Barbara Symphony, the performance will feature musicians from the Santa Barbara Youth Symphony, other symphony youth outreach programs, and several area schools.

“Musicians from all Santa Barbara Symphony Music Education Center programs will participate, as will local junior high and high school students,” said Amy Williams, director of education and community engagement for the Santa Barbara Symphony.

“This concert will highlight all that we do through the Music Education Center, as well as our ongoing partnership with the Santa Barbara Unified School District,” she sad. “We’re all about friendship and sharing the wonders of music with children and the wider community.”  
 
Consisting of some 70 musicians ages 12-8 from Santa Barbara and Ventura counties, the Santa Barbara Youth Symphony is the capstone program of the Santa Barbara Symphony’s award-winning Music Education Center, which offers a series of instructional programs for area children of all ages.

The ensemble is led by Music Director Andy Radford, principal bassoonist of the Santa Barbara Symphony, and members are selected through audition.

The Symphony’s Junior Orchestra serves beginning and intermediate string and wind players ages 9-14, while introductory instruction is offered through the String Workshop and BRAVO! programs for elementary school students.

The Santa Barbara Youth Symphony will conclude its season at the Lobero Theatre on May 21.
 
For more information, call 898-8785.
 
For additional information, visit www.thesymphony.org.

— Tim Dougherty for Santa Barbara Symphony.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 