Yuka Perera, Doubles Team of Kelly Coulson-Maura Mannix Advance to CIF Round of 32

Tennis

Yuka Perera of San Marcos won two singles matches at the CIF-SS Individual Tennis Regionals at Cate School on Monday and advanced to the Round of 32.

Perera, the Channel League champion and No. 2 seed in the regional, defeated Paulina Bagdasarian of Canoga Park-AGBU, 6-0, 6-0 and beat Emma Sun of Westlake 6-2, 6-4.

She now moves on to play at Whittier Narrows on Tuesday Nov. 27.

She'll be joined by the San Marcos No. 1 duo of Kelly Coulson and Maura Mannix. They made it to the Round of 32 with a pair of shutout wins over Archer and Ventura.

Fiona Kinsella of San Marcos won her first-round singles match, beating Lexie Ben-Meir of Archer, 6-1, 6-0. She then fell to Tiara Nourishad of La Reina, 6-3, 6-0.

Nourishad earlier knocked out Bishop Diego’s Helena Insua, 6-1, 7-5.

Katherine Monroy of Laguna Blanca defeated Kensington Payne of Notre Dame Academy in the first round, 6-3, 6-3, and then fell to No, 1 Chloe Bendetti of Oaks Christian, 6-1, 6-0.

Jenny Bohlinger of Providence lost in the first round against Isabella Francis of Ventura, 6-0, 6-3. Francis won two more matches and advanced to the Round of 32.

Cate’s doubles team of Grace Fuss and Carol Cai beat Marlborough, 6-0, 6-0, and fell against Westlake in a third-set tiebreaker 10-6.

Samantha De Alba and Bella Munoz of San Marcos lost in the first round against Archer in a three-set tiebreaker (1-6, 6-2, 10-6).