Yuka Perera, Fiona Kinsella of San Marcos to Play for Channel League Singles Title

It will be an all-San Marcos final for the Channel League individual tennis championship.

Two-time champion Yuka Perera and teammate Fiona Kinsella reach Thursday's final after knocking off opponents from Santa Barbara High in Tuesday's semifinals at the Knowlwood Tennis Club.

Perera, the No. 1 seed, continued her dominating play in beating Claire Stotts, 6-0, 6-0. Second-seeded Kinsella defeated Sophia Ostovany, 6-1, 6-2.

Perera has not lost a set in the league tournament.

"Yuka still is looking in top form and will also be looking to win her third title," said coach Jonny Sapp.

Perera won the league singles title as a junior and a freshman.

The scores in the Kinsella-Ostovany were misleading, said Sapp. "The end result doesn't show it, but it was a nice close match and great points were had."

Kinsella will be playing in her first final.

The finals will be Thursday at 3 p.m. at Knowlwood.

The league doubles competition begins Wednesday at San Marcos.



