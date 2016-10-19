Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 3:47 am | Fog/Mist 53º

 
 
 
 
Tennis

Yuka Perera in Top Form in Advancing to Channel League Singles Final

No. 2 seed from San Marcos rolls past Mikala Triplett of Dos Pueblos

Yuka Perera of San Marcos will play for the Channel League singles title on Thursday. Click to view larger
Yuka Perera of San Marcos will play for the Channel League singles title on Thursday. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk file photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | October 19, 2016 | 9:37 a.m.

Yuka Perera of San Marcos had her "A" game going and never let up in beating Mikala Triplett of Dos Pueblos, 6-1, 6-0, on Tuesday to reach the singles final of the Channel League individual tennis tournament.

Perera will meet top-seeded Colbey Shae Emery of Buena for the championship on Thursday at Buena. Emery defeated Ventura's Maya Krishnasamy, 6-2, 6-7, 6-3, in the other semifinal.

"Yuka came out from the first point hitting big heavy top spin shots deep down the middle of the court. Then took advantage of any short balls she received," San Marcos coach Fred Hartzman said of his No. 1 player and tournament second seed. "I was so impressed with how she played today; she was firing on all cylinders."

Perera and Triplett split their two regular season meetings.

"Mikala is an excellent player and has lots of weapons — a big hitter but can also mix up some slice in her game," Hartzman said of the DP freshman.  "With a little more experience she will be force over the next years in the Channel League."

Perera, a sophomore, kept the pressure on Triplett in the second set.

"After the first set I told Yuka to get off to a quick start in the second and not give Mickey any hope of getting back into the match. Yuka did exactly that and I think it broke her will," said Hartzman.

The tournament continues with doubles action on Wednesday at Buena. The singles final is at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

