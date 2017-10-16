Yuka Perera, Mikala Triplett Advance to Channel League Tennis Semifinals

Top-seeded Yuka Perera of San Marcos and No. 2 Mikala Triplett of Dos Pueblos romped into the semifinals of the Channel League individual tennis championship on Monday at DP.
Perera won matches over Neela Krishnasamy of Ventura (6-1, 6-0) and Hannah Kleidermacher of DP (6-0, 6-2).
She'll face Ventura's Maya Krishnasamy in one semifinal on Tuesday.
Triplett opened with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Sam Forster of San Marcos and knocked of Santa Barbara's Eva Kershner, 6-0, 6-1.
Triplett takes on Ventura's Isabella Francis in the semifinals.
