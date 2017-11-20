Yuka Perera, Mikala Triplett, Cate No. 1 Doubles Team Advance in CIF Tennis

Tennis

Two singles players and one doubles team from local schools advanced out of the Northern Regional of the CIF-Southern Section Girls Individual Tennis Tournament on Monday at Cate and Carpinteria High.

Mikala Triplett of Dos Pueblos and Yuka Perera of San Marcos each won two matches to move into the Round of 32 at either Whittier Narrows or Seal Beach Tennis Club.

Also moving on is the Cate doubles team of Jackie and Carol Cai. They defeated Santa Barbara High’s Laura Dragone and Claire Stotts, 6-1, 6-4, to advance. The Cai sisters earlier eliminated a team from West Ranch, 7-5, 6-3.

Triplett extended her season record to 58-3 with wins over Sofia Lazzaroni of Chaminade (6-0, 6-0) and Jennifer Shin of Valencia (6-2, retired).

Perera, the Channel League champion, knocked out Sierra Hohimer of Lompoc (6-0, 6-1) and Tiffany Papazian of AGBU (6-1, 6-1) to reach the Round of 32,

Papazian earlier outlasted Bishop Diego freshman Helena Insua, 6-4, 6-4. Insua won her first match over Lexie Ben-Meir of the Archer School.

Cate’s No. 2 doubles team of Sarah Polowczak and Janice Ng won their first match over Orcutt Academy and lost a marathon three-setter against Atascadero.

