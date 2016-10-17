Yuka Perera, Mikala Triplett Meet in Channel League Tennis Semis

No. 2 seed Yuka Perera of San Marcos faces third-seeded Mikala Triplett of Dos Pueblos in one semifinal at the Channel League Individual Tennis Tournament at Buena High.
In the other 3 p.m. semifinal on Tuesday, top-seeded Colbey Shae Emery of Buena takes on Ventura's Maya Krishnasamy, the fifth seed. Krishnasamy upset No. 4 Katie Yang of Dos Pueblos, 6-2, 6-0.
Perera and Triplett split their regular season meetings. Triplett, a freshman, won the first match-up, 6-4, and Perera, a sophomore, took the rematch, 6-2.
Seeds-
1. Colbey Shae Emery - Buena
2. Yuka Perera - San Marcos
3. Mikala Triplett - Dos Pueblos
4. Katie Yang - Dos Pueblos
5. Maya Krishnasamy - Ventura
6. Neela Krishnasamy - Ventura
7. Claire Stotts - Santa Barbara
8. Hannah Kleidermacher - Dos Pueblos
First round -
Emery (V) def Claudia Brewer (SB) 6-0 6-0
Kleidermacher (DP) def Taytum Mathis (B) 6-0 6-0
Maya Krishnasamy (V) def Taylyn Turse (B) 6-0 6-0
Yang (DP) def McDaniel (SM) 6-0 6-2
Triplett (DP) def Zaffina (B) 6-0 6=0
Neela Krishnasamy (V) def Hannah Mendez (SB) 6-2 6-2
Stotts (SB) def Sam Wiener (SM) 6-1 6-0
Perera (SM) def Siena Worthy (V) 6-0 6-0
Second Round
Maya Krishnasamy def Katie Yang 6-2 6-0
Emery def Kleidermacher 6-3 6-0
Triplett def Neela Krishnasamy 6-0 6-0
Perera vs Stotts 6-0 6-2
Semifinals
Maya Krishnasamy vs Emery
Triplett vs Perera
3 p.m. Buena High