Yuka Perera, Mikala Triplett to Meet for Channel League Singles Title

Tennis

Yuka Perera of San Marcos and Mikala Triplett of Dos Pueblos, the top two seeds, won their semifinal matches on Tuesday to set up a showdown for the Channel League girls tennis individual singles championship.

They'll play for the title on Thursday at the Cathedral Oaks Athletic Club at 3:30 p.m.

The No. 1-seeded Perera won both meetings in team competition this season.

On Tuesday, Perera outslugged Ventura's Maya Krishnasamy in one semifinal, 6-3, 6-1.

Triplett came out strong and defeated Isabella Francis in the other semifinal, 6-0, 6-4.

The Channel League doubles competition begins on Wednesday at the Dos Pueblos courts.

